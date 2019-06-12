Amazon's Attempt to Bypass Consumer Credit Protection Laws & Avoid Filing Fees Challenged by Amazon Sellers' Law Firm, Rosenbaum Famularo, P.C.

LONG BEACH, N.Y., June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Amazon's attempt to hold a person responsible for money that Amazon loaned to a corporation and to do so without paying appropriate filing fees is being fought by a law firm that focuses on "Amazon Sellers." The request to dismiss can be accessed here.

In Amazon Capital Services, Inc., v. Charon Intl. Trading, Inc., Amer. Arb. Assoc. # 01-18-002-0327:

Amazon approached a corporation to accept a loan. Amazon's loan had strings attached: the money had to be used by the corporation to sell more products on Amazon to make Amazon more money through fees Amazon charges on every sale on Amazon.com

Amazon admits it never requested a personal guarantee and solely loaned the money to the corporation

Amazon doesn't deny lack of compliance with Consumer Credit Protection Laws.

Federal Laws : The Federal Consumer Protection Act Equal Credit Opportunity Act

Fair Debt Collection Act Fair Credit Reporting Act

Truth in Lending Act







State Laws : Washington Consumer Protection Act1 Florida's Consumer Collection Practices Act2

After paying off more than half the debt, the corporation was unable to continue making Amazon's payments and stopped operating. The corporation's UK parent company went into bankruptcy in the UK.3

Amazon is also trying to avoid filing fees for seeking "equitable relief" when in numerous other matters, Amazon argued that individuals and small businesses should pay higher fees.

For more details: CJ Rosenbaum, Esq.: 212-256-1109 / CJR@AmazonSellersLawyer.com

CJ is a partner of Rosenbaum Famularo, P.C., a law firm that helps people and companies that sell products on Amazon.com ("Amazon Sellers"). The firm authored six books for Amazon Sellers and maintains AmazonSellersLawyer.com: a depository of information for Amazon Sellers. CJ and his partner Anthony Famularo, Esq., have been quoted in media around the world, Anthony testified before California's legislature, and they teach courses to over 20,000 Amazon Sellers each year at Sellers' training events around the world.

1 Even though Amazon Capital Services, Inc., is a Delaware corporation, it claims to operate under Washington State's laws.

2 Charon International is a Florida corporation; Mr. Simpson worked for the Florida corporation.

3 Charon international Trading Limited, Registered Charge Code: 0728 7664 0003 (Sept. 18, 2017).

Contact: Cory Jay ("CJ") Rosenbaum, Esq.

CJR@AmazonSellersLawyer.com / 212-256-1109

SOURCE Rosenbaum Famularo, P.C.

