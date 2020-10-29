Amazon's Best-Selling Portable Projector, CINEMOOD, Introduces New LTE Model As An Alternative To TV & VR Sets

"Gone are the days of families being tethered to their living room TV sets. Content consumption is an active pastime that requires on-the-go versatility," said Paul Zhuravlev, Co-founder and CEO of CINEMOOD. "The over seventy thousand units we've sold in the last three years validate this consumer trajectory, and we've worked hard to develop a device powerful enough to meet our families where they are headed--powerful enough to replace their TV sets."

With its LTE wireless capability, VR-like experience and unprecedented pre-loaded content, CINEMOOD TV offers an entirely new way to stream content with the added benefit of portability that a TV can never offer. The projector transforms the way families consume media, allowing portable content to be immersive, theater-like content for the very first time. It can be used in brighter settings and daylight to transform any surface, large or small, into a cinematic experience. It fits in the palm of a hand and doesn't require cords, wires, external speakers or even a Wi-Fi connection. Built to grow, CINEMOOD plans to roll out additional features including voice navigation, an AI-empowered content recommendation system, video calling, and more through subsequent software updates.

Beyond these breakout features and new functions like Zoom video-conference compatibility, the new CINEMOOD TV will include its predecessor's most beloved features. Fans have come to love the device's preloaded parent-approved kids' content, educational stories and videos, 360-degree content and motion games, and compatibility with popular streaming services, including YouTube, Netflix, and most recently, Disney+, Hulu and ESPN (currently in beta testing).

Families love CINEMOOD projectors for a multitude of reasons: easy on-the-go entertainment for children and children at heart during travel, a safer and more comfortable viewing experience for kids learning at home, utilizing fun learning games and 360-degree "VR-like" content, spending quality time together for outdoor movie nights, and viewing age-appropriate content.

CINEMOOD TV is available for pre-order now on CINEMOOD.com and will start shipping in December 2020. For more information, visit CINEMOOD.com and follow on Instagram and Facebook .

