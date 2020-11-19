Amazon's Counterfeit Problem: Law Firm Dedicated to Protecting Brands and Consumers with Anti-Counterfeit Protocols

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosenbaum Famularo, P.C. released today a video in its Brand Protection on Amazon series on how brands must prioritize brand protection to succeed on Amazon. After years of experience serving Amazon sellers globally, the firm has dedicated an entire practice to combating sellers and companies who sell counterfeit products and Amazon's negligence to aggressively address this issue. The video covers why protecting a brand is vital and how counterfeit products affect customer loyalty and sales. An explanation of how sellers can implement protective methods if their brands ever become vulnerable to counterfeit activity is also provided.

"Our process is efficient. We use proprietary software to monitor online products. We know when to send a cease and desist letter and when to place a test-buy," said Rob Segall, Esq., partner at Rosenbaum Famularo, P.C. and head of the Brand Protection on Amazon team. "Once a test-buy is placed, our software catalogs the order with the suspected seller's information to keep tabs on them."

After private label sellers dedicate resources to establishing their brand, they must be vigilant of unauthorized sellers or counterfeiters that could take it all away. "When working to protect your brand your goal is return on investment, so brand protection should be viewed as exactly that, an opportunity to safeguard sales and take back what's yours if attacked," says Segall.

There are significant safety issues when selling online, especially with electronics. Parallel importing, where third-party sellers buy genuine products meant for international use and then sell them in the United States, can create a danger for consumers if sold with the wrong or substitute aftermarket power cords. Brand protection practices safeguards the brand's consumers from potential risks.

"We ensure that our client's customers get what they expect, along with its safety features. It's a problem when consumers buy products with quality controls that counterfeiters and hijackers are not observing," said CJ Rosenbaum, Esq., founding partner at the firm. "It's a situation that requires absolute vigilance."

