Amazon's Crackdown of Counterfeits a Huge Win for Utility Patent Owners

BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "Dealing with counterfeiters used to take up a large part of my day and high attorney fees," stated Aaron Muller, CEO of ChomChom Roller, the number-one-selling pet hair remover on Amazon with over 6,300 reviews. "We would sell a very healthy volume of ChomChom Rollers a day, and all of a sudden our sales would drop to zero. A counterfeit seller had shipped its products to Amazon's warehouses claiming to be ChomChom Rollers, priced them at a price much cheaper than ours, and won the Buy Box. When customers clicked the 'Add to Cart' button on ChomChom Roller's product page, they were actually buying fake ChomChom Rollers from counterfeit sellers shipped from Amazon's warehouses."

ChomChom Roller ChomChom Roller in use

ChomChom Roller is one of the first companies to work closely with Amazon to fight counterfeits. The journey for Muller started in early 2018 when he joined Amazon's Transparency program, which is now part of Amazon's Project Zero. Every authentic ChomChom Roller has a Transparency code applied to it, allowing Amazon's warehouses to easily distinguish between authentic products and counterfeits. Project Zero then uses machine learning to scan listings and remove suspected counterfeits. With Project Zero, customers can be assured that they are buying an authentic product when they click "Add to Cart" on ChomChom Roller's product page.

"We thought being part of Project Zero would solve our counterfeit problem, but the counterfeiters became more creative," explained Muller. "Instead of pretending to sell an authentic ChomChom Roller, counterfeiters would rip off our utility patent, call their rollers by a different name, and sell their rollers on Amazon. The more success we had, the more counterfeiters appeared. Fighting all the patent infringements became extremely expensive and time-consuming."

Muller was relieved to join Amazon's Utility Patent Neutral Evaluation program in 2019. The program is still in its beta phase, but it provides utility patent owners a timely and inexpensive avenue to get counterfeit listings removed. To date, ChomChom Rollers has worked with Amazon to remove over 320 counterfeit listings.

"As a small business, we don't have a big legal fees budget," said Muller. "Removing all the listings that infringe on our patent has allowed our product to reach number one in Cat Hair Removal Product and Dog Hair Removal Product on Amazon, and occasionally reach number one in all of Pet Supplies on Amazon. We appreciate Amazon's support of small businesses and its commitment to the integrity of its marketplace. Without Project Zero and the Utility Patent Neutral Evaluation program, we would not have achieved the level of success we did."

About ChomChom Rollers

The ChomChom Roller is the top-selling pet hair removal roller on Amazon with over 6,300 reviews, and has been a part of Amazon's Transparency Program (https://brandservices.amazon.com/transparency), Project Zero (https://brandservices.amazon.com/projectzero), and Utility Patent Neutral Evaluation program (https://www.forbes.com/sites/kirimasters/2019/09/30/amazons-new-utility-patent-neutral-evaluation-process-stops-bogus-ip-claims/).

Contact:

Aaron Muller, CEO

ChomChom Rollers

231793@email4pr.com

https://www.pethairgone.com

SOURCE ChomChom Rollers