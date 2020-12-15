Amazon's Latest Evidence of Market Dominance Over Small Businesses: Amazon Sellers Compelled to Use Amazon's New Video Conference Software

LONG BEACH, N.Y., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosenbaum Famularo, P.C. announced today the release of its video focused on how Amazon's use of its new video conferencing service as part of its business verification process is forcing sellers to use the service. Since the release of Amazon Chime, the platform's new communications service for online audio and video calling, the e-commerce giant has been approaching sellers to use the service when conducting an account verification.

"Amazon not only forces small businesses to jump through hoops to sell products on its website but recently started compelling the same sellers to use Amazon's zoom-like software in order to do so," said CJ Rosenbaum, Esq., founding partner of the firm. "These small business people have little choice or power when it comes to Amazon."

Amazon business verification is where Amazon suspends a seller's account because it cannot verify seller information such as credit cards, identification, or utility bills. Amazon changed its terms of service over a year ago so that business verifications would be continuous as part of its business solutions agreement. The change applies to new and existing sellers on the platform. This action means Amazon can at any time ask sellers to verify who they are, what products they sell, and anything else about their account. As the video explains, the primary purpose of introducing Amazon Chime is to systematically verify seller accounts.

The firm offers advice on avoiding account suspensions. "If Amazon contacts a seller with a business verification request through Amazon Chime, the seller should use the service for the call. Prior to confirming, the seller should also ensure all account matters are in order to effectively comply with the verification and continue to sell on Amazon," said Rosenbaum. "It also helps to tell the Amazon representative how great Chime works."

With countless account reinstatements, Rosenbaum Famularo, P.C. helps sellers with Amazon related issues such as account verifications, suspensions, intellectual property rights, private label selling, and listing hijacking.

About Rosenbaum Famularo, P.C.

Rosenbaum Famularo, P.C., is a law firm based in Long Beach, New York, dedicated to serving sellers, either individual or companies, on Amazon.com and other Amazon websites around the world. The firm has staff in New York, Shenzhen, China and Yiwu, China. Interested sellers can contact the firm at AmazonSellersLawyer.com.

Contact

Michelle Maldonado

[email protected]

SOURCE Rosenbaum Famularo, P.C.

Related Links

https://rosenbaumfamularo.com/

