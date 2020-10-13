Amazon's Patent Infringement Problem: Law Firm Dedicates Team to Protect Brands and Consumers

LONG BEACH, N.Y., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosenbaum Famularo, P.C. announced today that it will dedicate resources to its Brand Protection on Amazon practice and its participation in Amazon's Neutral Patent Evaluation (NPE) program. The law firm was one of the first to use the program as it has experience handling dozens of evaluations both on behalf of patent owners and in defense of alleged infringing sellers. With 5 million active worldwide sellers on Amazon today, understanding brand protection on Amazon is crucial to stopping patent infringement.

"Brands that own intellectual property rights have to diligently monitor Amazon.com for counterfeit goods," said CJ Rosenbaum, Esq., founding partner at Rosenbaum Famularo, P.C.

Rosenbaum Famularo, P.C. focuses on helping individuals and companies that sell products on Amazon, and through BrandProtectionAmazon.com, the firm has an entire team that protects brands by stopping unauthorized sellers from selling counterfeit merchandise online. In addition to all brand protection efforts, the firm also specifically addresses patent infringement issues.

Sellers who own a utility patent can have the firm apply to be admitted to the NPE program to initiate an evaluation.

"NPE is important to patent owners because it's the most streamlined way to remove patent infringers. Amazon provides patent owners who are successful in the evaluation process with a special case ID that it can treat as a court order in the future, which can yield a resolution in days instead of weeks," said Rob Segall, Esq., partner and head of the Brand Protection on Amazon team. "A successful evaluation provides a patent owner with the strongest possible tool to enforce their patent in the future."

Just as there are many successful evaluations, there are those complaints that are deemed as baseless. Patent owners and brands asserting complaints for patent infringement should ensure they understand exactly what their patent rights cover, when their rights are truly infringed, and that they are properly enforcing their intellectual property in order avoid filing false claims.

