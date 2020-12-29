Amazon's Spike in Post Holiday Returns: Rosenbaum Famularo, P.C. Offers Advice on How Small Business Owners Can Avoid Risk of Going Out of Business

LONG BEACH, N.Y., Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosenbaum Famularo, P.C. announced today the release of its video which gives Amazon sellers tips on how to survive the post holiday return rush and avoid the risk of going out of business. The firm released the video to keep sellers informed when dealing with the often confusing Amazon ecosystem. As the e-commerce platform is notorious for closing seller accounts for minor infractions such as not refunding customers fast enough, the video advises sellers to make returns a priority into early 2021.

"There will now be millions of consumers retuning products, which sellers will need to address, no questions asked. We are urging them to process these returns as quickly as possible," said CJ Rosenbaum, Esq., founding partner of the firm. "Sellers need to focus on this in order to avoid their Order Defect Rate from going over the 1% threshold."

A seller's Order Defect Rate (ODR) is one of the most important measurements tracked by Amazon. ODRs are used to measure a seller's performance based on the percentage of orders that receive negative feedback and are calculated using three components: A-to-z claims, (unsatisfactory or slow deliveries); negative customer feedback, including comments and ratings; and credit card chargebacks, or number of orders refunded. To continue selling on Amazon, sellers have to maintain an ODR under 1%.

"Failure to refund consumers fast enough will have a more detrimental effect on ODR rate than the returns themselves. Amazon is aware returns are going to spike even more after this holiday season since the period of time has been extended," said Rosenbaum. "Making sure sellers stay on top of refunds will ensure ODR rates are not severely affected and their accounts are not in jeopardy of getting suspended."

If a seller does get suspended, the firm has countless resources that help sellers with Amazon related issues.

