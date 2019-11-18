AMB Sports and Entertainment's ATLive Music Series Shines

ATLANTA, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AMB Sports and Entertainment (AMBSE) launched its first self-promoted concert series, ATLive on November 15 and 17 bringing more than 90,000 fans together at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for two nights of incredible music by today's hottest country artists.

ATLive's Friday's show featured headlining artists four-time GRAMMY Award winner Keith Urban and five-time Male Vocalist of the Year and GRAMMY nominee Blake Shelton. GRAMMY-nominated Sam Hunt; platinum-selling and GRAMMY Award-winning Sugarland; 2018's Best new alternative rock artist by iHeart Radio Music Awards, Judah & the Lion; and singer-songwriter Cale Dodds rounded out the slate.

Sunday's sold out show had more than 50,000 fans line up to see three-time CMA and six-time ACM Award winner Eric Church; multi-platinum, and newly crowned Male Vocalist of the Year Luke Combs; four-time CMA and GRAMMY-nominated Brothers Osborne; and soulful newcomer, Caylee Hammack.

"From the beginning, our goal was to create a concert series that would be the must-see event for Atlanta while allowing us the opportunity to give back to our communities and those in need. We are thrilled to say that ATLive exceeded our expectations," says Tim Zulawski, chief revenue officer, AMB Sports and Entertainment. "It's important for our organization to provide fans the best possible experience and for our first self-produced music series, we couldn't be prouder of its success both for us as well as the organizations that will benefit. We look forward to bringing ATLive back for year two in 2020."

To learn more about the show, visit https://mercedesbenzstadium.com/concert-series/.

For images from ATLive: Friday Night, Sunday Night.

ATLive sold more than 90,000 tickets in just 90 days allowing AMBSE in partnership with the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation to donate more than $100,000 each to two very worthy organizations, the Johnny Mac Soldier's Fund which honors military service and sacrifice by providing scholarships to veterans and military family members, particularly children of our nation's fallen and disabled, and the Quest Community Development Organization whose mission is to develop affordable housing and provide needs-based community services to enhance the quality of life for underserved individuals and families.

The incredible line-up came to AMBSE in partnership with MAC Presents. ATLive was produced by AMBSE with Messina Group overseeing production of shows.

ATLive adds to the to the already impressive list of performers to play shows at Mercedes-Benz Stadium including Taylor Swift, George Strait, Beyoncé and Jay Z, Garth Brooks, Ed Sheeran and Kenny Chesney among others.

