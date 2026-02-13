Ambac Assurance Corporation Appoints Robert A. Kerzner and Linda Ventresca as Independent Directors

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambac Assurance Corporation ("Ambac"), an insurance company that, together with its subsidiaries and affiliates, manages portfolios of financial guarantees and other complex liabilities and provides insurance-focused asset management, today announced the appointment of Robert A. Kerzner and Linda Ventresca as Independent Directors to its Board of Directors. Their additions further strengthen the Board with deep insurance industry expertise across the life and retirement markets and the property and casualty sector.

"We are delighted to welcome Bob and Linda to the Board," said Yadin Rozov, Chief Executive Officer of Ambac Assurance Corporation. "They bring deep industry expertise and decades of proven leadership in strategy, operations, and risk management. Their combined experience spanning life and property and casualty insurance will strengthen our governance and support management as we execute our long-term strategy and drive value creation."

Kerzner brings nearly five decades of leadership experience in the life insurance and retirement industries. He currently serves as Principal of Robert Kerzner LLC, advising major insurance organizations, private equity firms, and leadership teams on strategy and governance. Previously, he served as President and CEO of LL Global, the parent organization of LIMRA and LOMA, and held senior executive roles at The Hartford, including Executive Vice President of Hartford Life and President of Woodbury Financial Services.

Ventresca is an accomplished property and casualty insurance executive with deep experience across the U.S. and international insurance and reinsurance markets. A strategic advisor to management teams across the insurance sector, she currently serves as a director of Vivere Partners and Lancashire Holdings Limited (LSE: LRE). Previously, she held several senior leadership roles at AXIS Capital, including Head of Digital, Chief Strategy Officer, and Chief Transformation Officer during her 20-year tenure there.

"Bob and Linda are highly respected leaders in the insurance industry, and we are thrilled to add their experience to the Board," said Greg Share, Chairman of the Board of Ambac Assurance Corporation and Chief Executive Officer of its affiliate, Acorn Investment Partners. "Their perspectives will be invaluable as we continue to execute our strategic plan and expand our capabilities."

About Ambac Assurance Corporation

Ambac provides financial guarantees globally, supporting both the public and private sectors. As of September 30, 2025, the Company held $2.6 billion in claims-paying resources. Ambac is owned by funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P.

Media Contact

David Barranco

President & Chief Risk Officer

Ambac Assurance Corporation

212-208-3281

[email protected]

SOURCE Ambac Assurance Corporation