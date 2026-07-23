Ambassador Cup Brings High Performance Santa Cruz 70 Racing to Detroit's Riverfront

Free public Santa Cruz 70 racing on the Detroit River, August 28–30, 2026. Post this

Free and open to the public, the Ambassador Cup brings Santa Cruz 70 racing directly offshore from the Detroit/Wayne County Port Authority, transforming the Detroit Riverwalk into a front row seat for elite yacht racing. Spectators will witness tactical mark roundings, close finishes, and the teamwork required to compete aboard these powerful 70 foot racing yachts, all against the backdrop of the Detroit skyline.

Admission is free. Visitors are encouraged to save the date, explore the full weekend schedule, and sign up for event updates at www.ambassadorcup.com, where they'll also find information on sponsorship opportunities, volunteering, and the Port Detroit Sailing Village.

Born from a friendly match race between two Santa Cruz 70 crews on the Detroit River, the Ambassador Cup continues to celebrate the camaraderie, sportsmanship, and Corinthian spirit of Great Lakes sailing while opening the sport to a broader audience through a spectator-focused experience.

"The Ambassador Cup has always been about bringing sailors together," said Kent Colpaert, Founder and CEO of Detroit Charter Company. "Today, it's also about bringing Detroit to the water. We want people to experience the excitement of competitive sailing while discovering everything our waterfront and maritime community have to offer."

A Regatta Designed for Spectators

Unlike many sailing regattas where the racing takes place miles offshore, the Ambassador Cup is intentionally designed to keep the competition close to shore.

Throughout Saturday and Sunday, spectators will enjoy multiple races featuring tactical boat handling, close competition, and dramatic finishes visible from the Detroit Riverwalk and Detroit/Wayne County Port Authority.

Whether you're an experienced sailor or seeing the sport for the first time, the Ambassador Cup offers an exciting opportunity to experience competitive sailing from a unique perspective.

Port Detroit Sailing Village

Located at the Detroit/Wayne County Port Authority, the Port Detroit Sailing Village serves as the public gathering place throughout race weekend.

Visitors can connect with sailing organizations, explore sponsor exhibits, learn about Detroit's maritime history, and engage with community partners dedicated to expanding access to the sport.

The Ambassador Cup proudly partners with organizations including the Detroit Community Sailing Center and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan, reinforcing its commitment to making sailing more accessible to youth and families throughout the region.

Through educational programming, community outreach, and interactive experiences, the event offers opportunities for visitors to discover sailing while celebrating Detroit's unique relationship with the river.

"The racing may be what brings people to the waterfront," Colpaert said, "but our mission is much bigger. We want to introduce more people to sailing, inspire the next generation, and activate Detroit's waterfront in ways that strengthen our maritime community."

Celebrating Detroit's Maritime Heritage

Detroit's identity has long been shaped by its waterways. The Ambassador Cup builds on that legacy by combining elite sailing competition with community engagement and public access to the river.

By bringing racing close to shore and partnering with organizations that promote youth sailing and waterfront education, the event demonstrates how competitive sailing can inspire curiosity, strengthen community connections, and showcase Detroit as a destination for maritime recreation.

Event Schedule

Friday August 28th, 2026

Opening Reception

Port Detroit Sailing Village Opens

Saturday August 29th, 2026

Ambassador Cup Racing

Port Detroit Sailing Village

Community Outreach & Youth Programming

Sunday August 30th, 2026

Championship Racing

Port Detroit Sailing Village

Awards Presentation

Event Details

Ambassador Cup Santa Cruz 70 Regatta

Detroit/Wayne County Port Authority

Detroit Riverwalk

August 28–30, 2026

Admission is FREE and open to the public.

Whether you're a sailor, curious about the sport, or simply looking for a memorable weekend on Detroit's waterfront, the Ambassador Cup offers an opportunity to experience world class yacht racing while connecting with the city's growing maritime community.

Learn more, view the race schedule, explore sponsorship opportunities, or sign up for event updates at www.ambassadorcup.com.

Follow the Ambassador Cup and Detroit Charter Company on social media for behind-the-scenes content, race announcements, and event updates leading up to race weekend.

About Detroit Charter Company

Detroit Charter Company is a premier sailing and waterfront experiences company dedicated to reconnecting Detroit with its greatest natural asset, the Detroit River. Through public sailing experiences, private charters, corporate events, educational programming, and competitive sailing events, the company creates meaningful opportunities for residents and visitors to experience Detroit from the water.

As the presenting sponsor of the Ambassador Cup, Detroit Charter Company created the event to celebrate Detroit's maritime heritage while making the sport of sailing more accessible to the public. By bringing high performance racing closer to shore and partnering with organizations such as the Detroit Community Sailing Center and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan, the company is helping introduce new audiences to sailing, inspire the next generation of sailors, and activate Detroit's waterfront through shared experiences.

Detroit Charter Company believes the Detroit River is more than a backdrop—it's one of the city's greatest assets. Through innovative programming, strategic partnerships, and signature events like the Ambassador Cup, the company is working to strengthen Detroit's maritime culture and position the city as a premier destination for sailing, recreation, and waterfront tourism.

Learn more at www.detroitchartercompany.com.

About the Ambassador Cup

The Ambassador Cup is an annual Santa Cruz 70 regatta on the Detroit River that combines elite yacht racing with public engagement, youth outreach, and community partnerships. Rooted in the camaraderie and Corinthian spirit of Great Lakes sailing, the Ambassador Cup was created to share the excitement of the sport with the broader Detroit community.

Designed as a spectator-friendly regatta, the event brings world-class racing close to shore, giving visitors front-row access to the speed, strategy, and teamwork of competitive sailing. Throughout race weekend, the Port Detroit Sailing Village serves as the event's public hub, connecting visitors with maritime organizations, educational exhibits, sponsors, and community programming.

Working alongside partners including the Detroit Community Sailing Center and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan, the Ambassador Cup is committed to introducing more young people and families to sailing while celebrating Detroit's waterfront as a place for recreation, learning, and community.

Admission is free and open to the public.

Learn more at www.ambassadorcup.com.

About the Santa Cruz 70

The Santa Cruz 70 is an iconic high-performance racing yacht designed by renowned naval architect Bill Lee. Known for its speed, lightweight construction, and offshore racing pedigree, the Santa Cruz 70 has earned a reputation as one of the most respected performance yachts ever built. During the Ambassador Cup, these 70-foot racing yachts compete on the Detroit River, giving spectators a rare opportunity to experience elite-level sailing from the shoreline.

Media Contact

Briana Burke

Events & Regatta Coordinator

Email:[email protected]

SOURCE The Ambassador Cup