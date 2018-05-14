Ambassador Friedman Is a Friend of Zion

JERUSALEM, May 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- US ambassador to Israel David Friedman received the Friends of Zion Award at a gala event hosted by the Friends of Zion Museum in celebration of the US embassy opening in Jerusalem, at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in Jerusalem. In addition to Ambassador Friedman, the award will also be presented to White House advisor Jared Kushner and to Jason Greenblatt, the Trump administration's Mideast envoy.

The Friends of Zion Award was recently given to President Donald Trump at a ceremony in the Oval Office for his courageous support of Israel. The award was presented by the founder of the Friends of Zion Museum in Jerusalem, along with the evangelical leaders who delivered the votes that gave Trump the presidency.



The award was commissioned by the late President Shimon Peres, the founding chairman of the Friends of Zion Museum, and has been given to many world leaders including President George W. Bush. Lately it was also presented to President Jimmy Morales of Guatemala for moving his embassy to Jerusalem. The Friends of Zion Museum declared that the award will be given to all world leaders that move their embassies to Jerusalem.

The Friends of Zion Museum reveals fascinating stories emphasizing the support and heroism of the many friends of the Jewish people and the State of Israel. It serves as a portal to fight global anti-Semitism and to stand strong against the BDS movement.

Along with former International Chairman, the late President Shimon Peres, our board is honored to include Dan Halutz, former IDF Chief of Staff, General Yossi Peled, and many more.

The Friends of Zion Heritage Center has become one of the central institutions in the State of Israel, influencing the world and strengthening Israel's relations globally while fortifying the pillars of the Israeli society.

