Ambassador Gordon Sondland Issues Statement

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambassador Gordon Sondland, who has served as United States Ambassador to the European Union, today issued the following statement:

"I was advised today that the President intends to recall me effective immediately as United States Ambassador to the European Union.

I am grateful to President Trump for having given me the opportunity to serve, to Secretary Pompeo for his consistent support, and to the exceptional and dedicated professionals at the U.S. Mission to the European Union. I am proud of our accomplishments. Our work here has been the highlight of my career."

SOURCE Ambassador Gordon Sondland