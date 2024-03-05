AMBASSADOR IVO H. DAALDER JOINS WORKSTORM ADVISORY BOARD, REINFORCING SECURE COLLABORATION MISSION

CHICAGO, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Workstorm, a provider of secure collaboration technology, announces that Ambassador Ivo H. Daalder has joined its Advisory Board, strengthening its footprint in the industry.

Through his distinguished career, Ambassador Daalder brings extensive expertise in international affairs, security studies, geopolitics, and geoeconomics. He served as the US Ambassador to NATO under President Barack Obama. Prior to this, Ambassador Daalder was a senior fellow at the Brookings Institute, an associate professor at the University of Maryland's School of Public Policy, and the director for European affairs on President Bill Clinton's National Security Council. Ambassador Daalder currently serves as the CEO of the Chicago Council on Global Affairs.

Workstorm welcomes Ambassador Daalder to its Federal Government Subcommittee, joining Steve Cooper and retired Brigadier General Stephen Cheney, two preeminent experts in government and security.

Raj Fernando, Founder and CEO of Workstorm, stated, "We are honored to have Ambassador Daalder on our Advisory Board. Ambassador Daalder, General Cheney, and Steve Cooper understand the critical importance of data security and privacy. Their expertise will continue to impact our mission for secure collaboration."

Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer Nick Stech avowed, "Amid growing demand for privacy, especially when using AI and video conferencing technology, Workstorm remains focused on prioritizing privacy and creating secure spaces for communication and collaboration. Our advisory board and leadership team reflect our commitment to that mission."

Ambassador Daalder was educated at the University of Kent, Georgetown, and the University of Oxford before receiving his PhD in Political Science from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and an honorary Doctor of Civil Law from the University of Kent. In addition to his distinguished posts, he is a prolific writer and frequent media commentator—including his own weekly podcast, on policy, security, and international affairs.

Brigadier General Stephen Cheney is the President Emeritus of the American Security Project. He is a graduate of the US Naval Academy and has over thirty years of experience as a Marine. General Cheney's primary specialty was artillery, but he focused extensively on entry-level training as the Commanding General at Parris Island. Prior to that, General Cheney was Deputy Executive Secretary to Defense Secretaries Cheney and Aspin; ground plans officer for Drug Enforcement Policy in the Pentagon; liaison to the Congressional Commission on Roles and Missions of the Armed Forces; and Inspector General of the Marine Corps.

Steve Cooper served as the first Chief Information Officer (CIO) at the Department of Homeland Security. He developed the Department's first IT Strategic Plan and guided the deployment of its network and infrastructure to combine twenty-two components and more than one hundred thousand employees. Cooper later served as the CIO at the US Department of Commerce and led the Department's enterprise-wide information technology strategy and operations while overseeing the building and operation of a robust enterprise IT security risk program. He was previously the acting and deputy CIO of the Federal Aviation Administration, where he led the team working to ensure the operational excellence of mission support and business systems and its underlying technology infrastructure.

Workstorm is a powerful collaboration platform, built to protect privacy and data, where you have your most important meetings, share information on a need-to-know basis, and stay focused on work. Workstorm's employees are 100% US-based and is trusted by legal, government, professional services, healthcare, and finance industries.

