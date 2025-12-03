Ambassador Jamieson Greer, Senator Dave McCormick, Council of Economic Advisers' Pierre Yared, Under Secretary Jacob Helberg, CEOs, and Economists to Headline American Growth Summit on December 4
Dec 03, 2025, 14:34 ET
WASHINGTON, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A powerhouse lineup of leaders from the Trump administration, US Congress, and American business will be speaking at a day-long extravaganza of big ideas and new economic currents sponsored by Citi, Coinbase, NVIDIA, The National Interest, Tychos, and upNEXT. The conference is hosted by Widehall.
What: American Growth Summit
When: December 4, 2025
Where: The Willard InterContinental Grand Ballroom (Daytime Program) and Crystal Room (Reception)
Address: 1401, Pennsylvania Ave, NW, Washington, DC 20004
Program Timing: 8:40 am - 5:30 pm; followed by a reception (Doors open at 8:15 am)
America's economic map is shifting fast -- from AI and quantum to fintech, industrial revival, and high-stakes global competition. The featured speakers sit where global markets, national power, and innovation intersect. If you want to understand where U.S. economic leadership is heading next, this is the event to attend.
The full roster of speakers includes:
- Amb. Jamieson Greer, United States Trade Representative
- Sen. Dave McCormick, Member, Joint Economic Committee, US Senate
- Pierre Yared, Acting Chair, Council of Economic Advisers
- Vince Haley, Director, WH Domestic Policy Council
- Jacob Helberg, Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy, and Environment
- Jarrod Agen, Executive Director, National Energy Dominance Council
- Joe Lavorgna, Counselor to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Department of Treasury
- Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA), Member, Senate Finance Committee
- Rep. Dave Schweikert (R-AZ), Chair, Joint Economic Committee
- Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE), Member, Appropriations Committee, US Senate
- Former Sen. Pat Toomey, Member, Board of Directors, Apollo Global Management
- Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI), Senate Finance Committee
- Cecilia Rouse, President, Brookings Institution and former Chair, WH Council of Economic Advisers
- Barbara Humpton, CEO, USA Rare Earth
- Steve Case, Chairman & CEO, Revolution
- Stephen Moore, Former Trump Economic Adviser; Co-Founder, Committee to Unleash Prosperity
- Faryar Shirzad, Chief Policy Officer, Coinbase
- Eric Breckenfeld, Director of Technology Policy, NVIDIA
- Jared Bernstein, Former Chair, Council of Economic Advisers
- Neil Bradley, Executive Vice President, Chief Policy Officer, and Head of Strategic Advocacy, U.S. Chamber of Commerce
- Grover Norquist, President, Americans for Tax Reform
- Roger Martella, EVP, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, GE Vernova
- Greg Degen, Head of International Affairs, Commonwealth Fusion Systems
- Mike Keogh, President, Provalus
- Afsaneh Beschloss, Founder & CEO, RockCreek
- Maya MacGuineas, President, Committee for a Responsible Budget
- Teresa Carlson, CEO, General Catalyst Institute
- James Schenck, President & CEO, PenFed Credit Union
- Javier Palomarez, President & CEO, United States Hispanic Business Council
- Bobby Franklin, President and CEO, National Venture Capital Association
- Diana Rothschild, Vice President, Strategic Reach & Workforce Partnerships, College Board
- Richard Vague, Founder & CEO, Tychos Analytics Group; former Secretary of Banking & Securities, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
Widehall is a Washington, DC-based, globally engaged strategic communications, public policy, and white label events consulting firm. Widehall works with its partners to generate brand lift, internal and external policy education, and to enhance their standing in smarter public policy.
