Ambassador Jamieson Greer, Senator Dave McCormick, Council of Economic Advisers' Pierre Yared, Under Secretary Jacob Helberg, CEOs, and Economists to Headline American Growth Summit on December 4

WASHINGTON, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A powerhouse lineup of leaders from the Trump administration, US Congress, and American business will be speaking at a day-long extravaganza of big ideas and new economic currents sponsored by Citi, Coinbase, NVIDIA, The National Interest, Tychos, and upNEXT. The conference is hosted by Widehall.

What: American Growth Summit

When: December 4, 2025

Where: The Willard InterContinental Grand Ballroom (Daytime Program) and Crystal Room (Reception)

Address: 1401, Pennsylvania Ave, NW, Washington, DC 20004

AGS Logo

Program Timing: 8:40 am - 5:30 pm; followed by a reception (Doors open at 8:15 am)

To Register: Click Here

America's economic map is shifting fast -- from AI and quantum to fintech, industrial revival, and high-stakes global competition. The featured speakers sit where global markets, national power, and innovation intersect. If you want to understand where U.S. economic leadership is heading next, this is the event to attend.

The full roster of speakers includes:

Amb. Jamieson Greer, United States Trade Representative

Sen. Dave McCormick, Member, Joint Economic Committee, US Senate

Pierre Yared, Acting Chair, Council of Economic Advisers

Vince Haley, Director, WH Domestic Policy Council

Jacob Helberg, Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy, and Environment

Jarrod Agen, Executive Director, National Energy Dominance Council

Joe Lavorgna, Counselor to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Department of Treasury

Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA), Member, Senate Finance Committee

Rep. Dave Schweikert (R-AZ), Chair, Joint Economic Committee

Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE), Member, Appropriations Committee, US Senate

Former Sen. Pat Toomey, Member, Board of Directors, Apollo Global Management

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI), Senate Finance Committee

Cecilia Rouse, President, Brookings Institution and former Chair, WH Council of Economic Advisers

Barbara Humpton, CEO, USA Rare Earth

Steve Case, Chairman & CEO, Revolution

Stephen Moore, Former Trump Economic Adviser; Co-Founder, Committee to Unleash Prosperity

Faryar Shirzad, Chief Policy Officer, Coinbase

Eric Breckenfeld, Director of Technology Policy, NVIDIA

Jared Bernstein, Former Chair, Council of Economic Advisers

Neil Bradley, Executive Vice President, Chief Policy Officer, and Head of Strategic Advocacy, U.S. Chamber of Commerce

Grover Norquist, President, Americans for Tax Reform

Roger Martella, EVP, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, GE Vernova

Greg Degen, Head of International Affairs, Commonwealth Fusion Systems

Mike Keogh, President, Provalus

Afsaneh Beschloss, Founder & CEO, RockCreek

Maya MacGuineas, President, Committee for a Responsible Budget

Teresa Carlson, CEO, General Catalyst Institute

James Schenck, President & CEO, PenFed Credit Union

Javier Palomarez, President & CEO, United States Hispanic Business Council

Bobby Franklin, President and CEO, National Venture Capital Association

Diana Rothschild, Vice President, Strategic Reach & Workforce Partnerships, College Board

Richard Vague, Founder & CEO, Tychos Analytics Group; former Secretary of Banking & Securities, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

Widehall is a Washington, DC-based, globally engaged strategic communications, public policy, and white label events consulting firm. Widehall works with its partners to generate brand lift, internal and external policy education, and to enhance their standing in smarter public policy.

SOURCE Widehall, LLC