AMBASSADOR LISA ARGYROS HOSTS A 250 CELEBRATION IN LATVIA FEATURING DAVID FOSTER, KATHARINE MCPHEE, AND KRISTIN CHENOWETH

As we celebrate America's 250th anniversary, we are proud to recognize Latvia's importance to the US Post this

Conceived by Ambassador Argyros as a celebration of the close bilateral relationship, the program highlighted Latvia's rich cultural heritage, vibrant future, and strategic importance as a close friend and partner of the United States. The program also underscored Latvia's growing role as a destination for commercial partnership, including in sectors central to shared security, and highlighted Latvia's commitment to building its defense capabilities and strengthening the NATO Alliance.

Ambassador Argyros noted that no U.S. taxpayer dollars were used to produce the event. She also reflected on continuing a tradition of public service established by her parents, George and Julia Argyros, including her father's service as U.S. Ambassador to Spain.

"Latvia is an extraordinary nation whose resilience, creativity, and commitment to freedom continue to inspire," said Ambassador Argyros. "As we celebrate America's 250th anniversary, we are proud to recognize Latvia's importance on the world stage and the enduring partnership between our countries. A model ally, Latvia strengthens our shared security by leading NATO in defense spending – already enshrining in law its commitment to invest 5% of its GDP on defense. This celebration reflects our shared values and our commitment to strengthening the business, security, and people-to-people ties that unite our nations."

The celebration began on July 1 with a Master Class at the Latvian National Theatre, entitled Celebrating 250 Years of American Music: The Great American Songbook and Beyond. Offered free of charge to schools and young people, the program brought together more than 600 attendees, including young Latvian performers, students, educators, and members of the public, to explore the influence of American music across generations.

A highlight of the master class featured three young artists from the Jāzeps Vītols Latvian Academy of Music performing American songs before David Foster, Katharine McPhee, and Kristin Chenoweth. Following each performance, the artists offered feedback, mentorship, and professional guidance, creating a memorable opportunity for artistic and cultural exchange.

David Foster, Katharine McPhee, and Kristin Chenoweth each expressed their admiration for the exceptional talent of the young Latvian performers and praised the opportunity to celebrate the universal language of music through cultural exchange.

The festivities culminated on July 2 with a concert at the U.S. Embassy in Riga, Latvia. Attended by more than 1,000 invited guests, including Latvian Prime Minister Andris Kulbergs, senior government officials, diplomats, business and cultural leaders, and other distinguished guests from across the Baltic region, the concert featured performances by David Foster, Katharine McPhee, Kristin Chenoweth, the acclaimed Riga Cathedral Boys Choir, and an array of internationally acclaimed guest artists. The event celebrated friendship, artistic excellence, and the shared values of freedom, democracy, innovation, and cultural exchange that continue to strengthen the relationship between the United States and Latvia.

About Ambassador Argyros

President Trump nominated Lisa Argyros to serve as the U.S. Ambassador to the Republic of Latvia on March 23, 2025. She was sworn in on January 12, 2026, and presented her credentials to President Rinkēvičs on February 20, 2026.

Ambassador Argyros brings to this role a distinguished career in business and a deep commitment to public service, grounded in her work as a California-based real estate investor and as Co-Chief Executive Officer and Co-Chair of the Board of the Argyros Family Foundation. Ambassador Argyros continues a family legacy of public service following her father's service as U.S. Ambassador to Spain.

At the Argyros Family Foundation, Ambassador Argyros devoted her leadership to supporting children's welfare, education, and the arts. Ambassador Argyros has served on the boards of numerous distinguished organizations, including the Orange County Boy Scouts of America, Hoag Hospital Foundation, the Hoover Institution Board of Overseers, the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation, the Richard Nixon Foundation, New Majority, Chapman University, the University of Southern California's Thornton School of Music, and the Orange County School of the Arts.

Ambassador Argyros holds a B.A. from Chapman University in Orange, California. In her personal time, she enjoys the outdoors and spending time with her family.

SOURCE Arnel