Ambassador of Cyprus: I saw "Chinese Dream" in Jingdezhen

JINGDEZHEN, China, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from Jiangxi Daily International Communication Center:

On June 19, 2023, the foreign diplomats in China attending the 2023 Strategic Communication Forum visited Jingdezhen Ceramic Expo Trading Center in East China's Jiangxi Province. Attracted by a ceramic cup that could reveal the words "Chinese Dream" under light, Martha Mavrommati, the ambassador of Cyprus to China, talked about her understanding of Chinese Dream: https://www.facebook.com/JiangXiNEWS/videos/668469005106252/

SOURCE Jiangxi Daily International Communication Center