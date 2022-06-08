Ambassador Terry Branstad Named National Chairman of The Corporate Citizenship Project

Branstad, who served 22-years as Iowa Governor and 3-years as US Ambassador to China, will be at the helm of the think tank's push for a reform in how corporate governance issues, including "ESG", are analyzed

DES MOINES, Iowa, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Corporate Citizenship Project, a think-tank dedicated towards a data-driven approach to corporate governance matters, today announced that Ambassador Terry Branstad has been named National Chairman of the organization.