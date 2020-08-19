Ambassador Yousef Al Otaiba Statement on Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant Delivering Clean Energy to the UAE Grid

"Unit 1 of the United Arab Emirates' Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant is now beginning to generate the first megawatts of clean electricity and powering the country's homes, businesses, and industries. The successful synchronization of this unit to the UAE grid is already producing tangible environmental benefits. Once all four units of the power plant are fully operational, the Barakah plant will supply up to 25% of the UAE's electricity without producing any carbon emissions. This milestone demonstrates the UAE's commitment to generating clean, safe, and reliable baseload electricity.

"The UAE has built the first peaceful nuclear energy plant in the Arab world and this accomplishment is a testament to the country's ongoing international cooperation and deep commitment to nuclear security. An early milestone was achieved over ten years ago with the signing of the U.S.-UAE 123 Agreement when both countries agreed to the strongest bilateral civil nuclear cooperation deal in nonproliferation history. The UAE's voluntary commitment to forgo domestic enrichment and reprocessing of nuclear material was a significant development. The agreement serves as a model for the establishment of a peaceful and safe civilian nuclear energy program.

"The connection of the first unit of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant to the UAE electricity grid is a momentous occasion for the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation and for partners of the UAE's peaceful nuclear energy program. Electricity output will be steadily raised over the coming months, with Emirati families and businesses benefiting from this clean source of electricity. This positive environmental impact will be felt throughout the region and for generations to come."

Lamiyae Jbari

[email protected]

202 243 2464

SOURCE Embassy of the United Arab Emirates

