Ambature and Ormic Sign Channel Partner Agreement for Licensing Ambature Patents in Superconducting Technology

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In a move set to increase the use of superconducting technology that reduces the amount of electrical resistance in various products and applications, Arizona-based Ambature, Inc. today announced it has formalized a channel partner agreement with Israeli-based Ormic Components Ltd. Dedicated to supporting business between Arizona and Israel through B2B initiatives, business attraction and investment, the Arizona Israel Technology Alliance (AITA) initiated dialogue with both parties to facilitate this agreement.

Ormic is now authorized to seek Ambature intellectual property ("Ambature IP") licensees for Ambature's over 200 patents in the area of a-axis superconducting technology for use in products like integrated circuits, sensors, cell phone base stations, batteries and quantum computers. Ambature's patents are registered in 10 of the world's major economies—the U.S., EU, China, Japan, India, Canada, Russia, South Korea, Taiwan, and Israel—which comprise approximately 78% of the world's GDP.

"This agreement fortifies our overall market strategy to enable global distribution of our technology through license agreements," said Ron Kelly, President and CEO, Ambature Inc. "We are excited to work with Ormic and are grateful to the Arizona Israel Technology Alliance for its assistance in connecting us with such an outstanding channel partner in Israel, a country known for its role in expanding innovation."

Ambature's patents have already been cited as prior art in 185 third-party patent applications, including MIT, IBM, Qualcomm, GE, Samsung, Global Foundries, Toshiba, Avago (Broadcom), Taiwan Semiconductor, Hitachi, Shell Oil, US Navy, BOE (China), and the State Grid Corporation of China.

"We are delighted to enter into this channel agreement with Ambature and leverage their unique innovations to help companies power the future," said Ron Mizrahi, Managing Director, Ormic Components Ltd. "We look forward to working together to discover opportunities and expand the use of Ambature's IP."

"The vision and innovation of Ambature and its agreement with Ormic is yet another example of how Arizona and Israel are collaborating on mutually beneficial commercial interests," said Leib Bolel, President and CEO of the Arizona Israel Technology Alliance. "By facilitating business agreements between these two geographies, we continue to build Arizona's tech hub and bolster its ability to compete on the global stage."

For more information about Ormic visit https://www.ormiccomponents.com/ and for AITA visit http://www.arizonaisrael.com/.

About Ambature

Ambature, Inc. is an intellectual property licensing company that has developed a synthetic material that can be substituted in a number of industries to reduce the amount of electrical resistance in various products and applications. Ambature owns and offers for license over 200 patents, with over 3700 unique patent claims, worldwide, in the area of A-axis superconducting technology.

