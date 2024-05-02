Ambe Engineering Launches European Operations

Company Establishes Ambe Europe in Stuttgart, Germany, Expanding its Operations and Expertise

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambe Engineering, LLC (Ambe), a global operational and strategic consultancy, expanded its footprint into Europe, building on its already established global network to further support clients in the automotive and manufacturing sectors. Ambe's European operations are headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

"Although we have been servicing clients in Europe for years, we are excited to expand our European operations to help strengthen our capabilities and continue to grow our business. This will enhance Ambe's ability to support the global manufacturing industry with our operational and strategic solutions," said David Jerneycic, President of Ambe. "We hand-selected a world-class team we are confident will successfully lead the business through existing and new client relationships while simultaneously expanding our service offerings. We could not be more excited to have such distinctive, results-focused partners join the Ambe family."

The Ambe Europe leadership team brings a wealth of manufacturing and consulting experience. Sebastian Miller, previously CEO of Mercedes-Benz Charging Solutions and Associate Partner at McKinsey, has been appointed President and Partner of Ambe in Europe. He has extensive experience in corporate strategy, business transformation, optimization and cost reduction programs. With more than 20 years of experience in consulting and industry, he is poised to further enrich the company's global management team with specialized expertise.

Additionally, Julius Jung, Managing Director and Partner, will be joining Miller in leading the Ambe business in Europe. His global background in automotive, aerospace and manufacturing consulting at Porsche and Mercedes-Benz amplifies the organization's proficiencies in addressing the challenges manufacturers face in today's volatile markets.

Together, Miller and Jung will be responsible for the day-to-day operations of the business, managing approximately 50 consultants in the region, ensuring client satisfaction and driving business growth.

In addition to the U.S. and Germany, Ambe has operations based in Mexico, Brazil and India. With 300 experts worldwide, the company delivers profit optimization and operational excellence to the automotive, aerospace, industrial, agriculture, medical equipment and charging network industries.

"For more than 20 years we have been helping manufacturers optimize profit and drive operational excellence as our clients face growing complexity and market challenges," said Dev Shah, CFO, Ambe. "Ambe's thesis centers around identifying with best-in-class talent across the globe. With the addition of Sebastian, Julius and future team members in Europe, Ambe is better positioned to connect our global client base and key supply chain hubs from the USA and Europe to Mexico, Brazil, and India."

