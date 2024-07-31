Amber & Opal, A Premium Honey Rye Whiskey With A Play For Flavor And Fun, Sets Release For Winter 2024

Crafted For Discerning Palates And Vibrant Connections, Amber & Opal Whiskey Redefines The Experience For All Spirit Drinkers

NEW YORK, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready to experience a fresh take on whiskey with Amber & Opal: a premium honey botanical whiskey designed to elevate social gatherings. Available beginning Winter 2024, learn more about the Amber & Opal movement at www.amberopalspirits.com.

"The name Amber & Opal reflects the richness and diversity of our whiskey and community," said Herb Rice, co-founder of Amber & Opal. "The rich Amber hue symbolizes warmth, tradition and the golden moments we share with loved ones. Opal represents the beautiful diversity and inclusivity we celebrate. Whether you're a seasoned whiskey connoisseur or a curious newcomer, Amber & Opal promises to deliver a rich and unique experience that will elevate any occasion."

The Concept, A Spirit for Everyone: Amber & Opal transcends the traditional whiskey image, catering to a diverse audience who appreciates quality, bold taste and a touch of vibrancy. This flavorful whiskey offers a smooth and enjoyable experience for both whiskey aficionados and newcomers alike.

The Flavorful Fusion: The premium blend serves as a beacon of craft whiskey excellence with every bottle meticulously handmade. Maryland Straight Rye Whiskey aged two years in medium-charred, American oak barrels lays the foundation of depth and character. The flavor profile includes the richness of all-natural honey, smokey black tea and wild botanicals with finishing notes of cinnamon, ginger and fig; resulting in a harmonious marriage of flavors that tantalizes the senses. The versatile spirit can be served neat, on the rocks or enjoyed as a cocktail creation of choice. All ingredients are 100% natural, with no additives, preservatives, sugars or coloring. The elixir encapsulates the spirit of unity, inviting consumers to explore and enter new depths of flavor and embark on a sensory journey like no other.

The Movement of Inclusivity: Born from the collaboration of a passionate group of friends and entrepreneurs looking to drive a movement of unity through the spirit of whiskey; Herb Rice, Kelvin Barton, Sandy Sandiford and musical and cultural icon, Ja Rule create a spirit that provides a fresh taste of diversity in a bottle. The brand's mission is to redefine the whiskey landscape by not only creating a spirit that delights the palate but also serves as a catalyst for bringing diverse individuals together. Spirit lovers can sip and uncover the taste of luxury or cherish the unique bottle as a collector's item in a home bar. Amber & Opal, the accessible luxury goes beyond community building through shared experiences from one person to another, and it all starts with the clinking of two glasses filled with premium whiskey in hand.

Founded in 2024, Amber & Opal is a premium, black-owned whiskey brand dedicated to creating a unique and inclusive whiskey experience. The 80 Proof, 40% ABV handcrafted honey botanical whiskey is meticulously handcrafted for a smooth and enjoyable experience. The new age whiskey aims to foster a sense of community by celebrating diversity and inspiring connections through a vibrant and empowering spirit enjoyed over ice or combined with mixers for endless cocktail experiences. For more information and to sign up for updates please visit www.amberopalspirits.com.

