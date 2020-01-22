Amber Anderson of Pacific Sotheby's International Realty Elected onto La Jolla Village Merchants Association Board of Directors

LA JOLLA, Calif., Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amber Anderson of Anderson White & Associates, a top-producing team with Pacific Sotheby's International Realty, was elected onto 2019-2020 La Jolla Village Merchants Association (LJVMA) Board of Directors on October 9.

As a local business professional and resident of La Jolla, Anderson has a unique understanding for what makes the La Jolla community so special and why the continued enhancement of the community and local businesses is critical to growth and success.

As a member of the Board of Directors, Anderson will be a key player in implementing the plans for growth and development within La Jolla. Through Anderson's experience at Pacific Sotheby's International Realty and her seasoned years in La Jolla, she has a deep understanding for what strategies need to be implemented in order to continue the success of local businesses and for the Village of La Jolla to continue as a top domestic and international destination.

"It is a privilege to be elected onto the Board of Directors for the La Jolla Village Merchants Association and I am thrilled to continue the efforts of supporting local businesses with my fellow colleagues and neighbors," said Anderson. "I look forward to coming together with local business owners, members of the Board, and Committee members to discuss and strategize to make our La Jolla better than ever."

As 2018 Realtor of the Year for the San Diego Association of Realtors and Chair for the Young Professionals Network for the past four years, Anderson grasps what it takes to forge meaningful relationships with key stakeholders. Her "Keeping It Local" video series, which highlights La Jolla businesses and her passion for promoting La Jolla, make her an ideal Board member the LJVMA.

It is the LJVMA mission to foster community transformation through economic vitality, design, organization and promotion. In addition to supporting businesses, the Association hosts and supports signature La Jolla events, such as the monthly Enjoya La Jolla, the Holiday Festival and the Concours d'Elegance, in which Anderson White & Associates is a major sponsor of the event.

In addition to Anderson, Brett Murphy of La Jolla Sports Club, Lauren Johnston of Patronus Wellness, Melissa Snook of Merrill Lynch, Morgan Barnes of Cove House, and Cody Decker of Decker's Dog and Cat were also elected onto the LJVMA Board.

The LJVMA meets the second Wednesday of every month at 4 p.m. at the Riford La Jolla Library to discuss La Jolla events, activities, promotions and other issues that impact La Jolla Village Merchants. For more information be sure to follow #MYLAJOLLA on social media, the meetings are open to the public and all are welcome to attend.

About Anderson White & Associates

Founded by Amber Anderson and Brandon White, Anderson White & Associates is a top-producing team with Pacific Sotheby's International Realty in La Jolla, California. The trend-setting marketing team utilizes a diverse promotional platform, which includes HD video production and aerial photography coupled with exclusive corporate partnerships to the world's most significant media companies, including The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal and Architectural Digest, creating an unparalleled level of exposure. Anderson and White are considered international real estate experts and travel the globe exposing their inventory of luxury properties to the buyers of the world.

About Sotheby's International Realty

The Sotheby's International Realty network currently has more than 17,000 independent sales associates located in approximately 800 offices in 71 countries and territories worldwide. Each office is independently owned and operated.

