Amber Expands Nationwide with Roamly Enterprise Platform, Launches Second Product

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Roamly , the global leader in digital insurance technology and solutions, is proud to announce a major milestone in its partnership with Amber Technologies, Inc . Leveraging the Roamly Enterprise Platform, Amber has expanded its reach from 10 states at launch in September to 48 states, and introduced a second product to its growing portfolio.

Amber has selected Roamly Enterprise Platform as its technology partner to accelerate scalability and support long-term growth. The partnership continues to thrive, driven by Amber's growth and Roamly's cutting-edge technology and dedicated support team. This collaboration demonstrates Roamly's ability to scale alongside its clients and enable rapid growth with exceptional outcomes.

Amber has selected Roamly as its technology partner to accelerate scalability and support long-term growth. Post this

"Amber's growth is a testament to the drive and product market fit the company has achieved and the strength of our platform and the trust our partners place in us to power their ambitions," said Brad Simmons, General Manager at Roamly. "Expanding and launching a second product highlights the value Roamly Enterprise delivers in enabling our partners to grow efficiently and effectively."

The Roamly Enterprise Platform offers a flexible, modular solution that streamlines the entire insurance lifecycle—from quoting and underwriting to binding. With features like document generation, e-signature capabilities, billing integration, and advanced data analytics, Roamly provides a fully digital experience tailored to business' needs. Its white-labeled design empowers Amber to customize the platform to reflect their brand while leveraging modern technology to enhance operational efficiency, elevate customer experience, and drive scalable growth in the competitive insurance market.

"We're building the first vertically integrated aftermarket warranty platform for electric vehicles," said Joe Pak co-founder and CEO. "Roamly Enterprise enabled us to go to market quickly, expand nationwide, and manage important parts of our business on a single platform."

As Amber continues to grow with Roamly, the partnership exemplifies Roamly's mission to empower clients with tailored solutions and technology that fuels their success.

For more information about Roamly's Enterprise Platform and partnership opportunities, visit enterprise.roamly.com

About Roamly

Roamly is a global leader in digital insurance technology and solutions, redefining how consumers and businesses protect what matters most. Roamly Enterprise offers a technologically advanced platform that provides insurance companies with AI-enabled software modules to develop insurance products, increase speed to market, and mitigate risk. From pricing and underwriting to policy and claims management the product agnostic platform also provides consumers with a digital-first quote to bind experience. Operating in the U.S., Canada, and Europe with global insurance partners, Roamly is where the insurance industry and technology intersect to enhance the consumer experience. Learn more at www.roamly.com .

About Amber Technologies, Inc.

Amber is a fast-growing team of EV experts providing modern solutions for diagnostics, maintenance, and repair. Amber's mission is to keep EVs on the road longer by making aftermarket services accessible, affordable, and stress-free. With a highly experienced Concierge team—including former Tesla Service Advisors and Technicians—Amber offers expert remote diagnostics and support nationwide. Amber's first-of-its-kind service agreement supplements and extends original manufacturer warranties, covering labor, parts, and even substitute transportation for eligible repairs, including high-voltage battery replacements after warranty expiration. Learn more at https://www.getamber.com/ .

Media Contact:

Lydia Davey

[email protected]

SOURCE Roamly