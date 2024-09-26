Amber Group Announces Winners of BUIDL_QUESTS Web3 Innovation Challenge and Unveils New Incubated Project, Acorn Network

SINGAPORE, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amber Group, a leading global digital asset company, has announced the winners of its BUIDL_QUESTS Web3 Innovation Challenge at the grand finale held during TOKEN2049. The firm also introduced Acorn Network, a pioneering omnichain liquidity layer for Bitcoin incubated through its amber.ac accelerator program.

Launched in July 2024, the BUIDL_QUESTS challenge attracted nearly 200 entries worldwide, showcasing cutting-edge innovations across BTCFi, decentralized AI, and other crypto innovations. At the grand finale, three projects were awarded the 0xttk Award, named after Amber Group's late co-founder, Tiantian Kullander, in honor of his vision to foster innovation and empowerment within the Web3 community.

The winning projects are:

Truworld (https://www.truworld.xyz): A Web3 lifestyle gamification platform based on location based services (LBS) that perfectly integrates the real world with virtual rewards.

(https://www.truworld.xyz): A Web3 lifestyle gamification platform based on location based services (LBS) that perfectly integrates the real world with virtual rewards. OpenBit (https://openbit.network): OpenBit leverages cryptographic technologies, including, AVS (Actively Validated Services), Trusted Execution Environments (TEE) and Zero-Knowledge Proofs (ZKP), to provide a secure and efficient cross-chain liquidity solution.

(https://openbit.network): OpenBit leverages cryptographic technologies, including, AVS (Actively Validated Services), Trusted Execution Environments (TEE) and Zero-Knowledge Proofs (ZKP), to provide a secure and efficient cross-chain liquidity solution. QSTN (https://qstn.network): A self-service AI-powered survey marketplace that lets businesses fund surveys with digital incentives, rewarding participants and ensuring user consent through zero-knowledge proof.

"BUIDL_QUESTS has exemplified the spirit of collaboration and creativity that Tiantian championed throughout his career. It's inspiring to see these projects embody his vision of a more open, innovative, and empowered crypto community," said Michael Wu, Co-founder and CEO of Amber Group. "We are proud to continue building on this legacy, providing opportunities for the next generation of decentralized pioneers to thrive."

Unveiling Acorn Network: Unlocking Omnichain Bitcoin Liquidity

At the event, Amber Group also unveiled Acorn Network, a groundbreaking protocol designed to provide an omni-chain liquidity layer for Bitcoin. By leveraging LayerZero cross-chain interoperability, Acorn Network connects projects in need of BTC liquidity with holders eager to optimize their asset-earning potential.

Incubated by amber.ac, Acorn has already secured nearly 100 BTC in the Babylon Bitcoin Staking Mainnet Launch Phase-1 Cap-1, representing close to 10% of the Cap 1 quota. With over $20 million in total value locked (TVL), Acorn is now gearing up for the Cap-2 pre-launch staking event for Babylon. As part of this exciting phase, early participants will be eligible for a 3x point reward.

"Through our amber.ac accelerator, we're proud to support pioneering projects like Acorn Network that unlock new possibilities," said Michael. "Acorn is driving innovation in Bitcoin liquidity solutions that create new opportunities for digital asset utilization across multiple ecosystems."

The BUIDL_QUESTS challenge, which boasted a $40,000 prize pool, serves as a testament to Amber Group's commitment to nurturing innovation at the intersection of crypto and AI. Through amber.ac, Amber Group continues to support visionary projects like Acorn Network and propel the transformative potential of Web3.

About Amber Group

Amber Group is a global digital asset leader headquartered in Singapore. Since 2017, we've built full-stack solutions that bridge traditional finance and digital assets, offering end-to-end services including wealth management, asset management, market making, advisory, investing and infrastructure. Backed by top investors and with deep expertise in crypto and traditional markets, we leverage AI, blockchain and quantitative research to deliver personalized and cutting-edge solutions to help our global client base of HNW individuals, institutions, crypto funds, exchanges and projects optimize returns safely in any market conditions.

For more information, please visit:

SOURCE Amber Group