Amber Group Continues to Strengthen Resilience with Enhanced Compliance, Security, and Industry Collaborations

News provided by

Amber Group

19 Sep, 2023, 14:00 ET

SINGAPORE, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amber Group, a leading global digital asset company, today announced its exceptional revenue growth in the second quarter of the year, doubling its figures from the first quarter. This remarkable achievement reflects the company's unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation across its core business areas, with notable contributions from its market making business and digital wealth management services.

Continue Reading
Amber Group Singapore Office
Amber Group Singapore Office

"Amber Group's resilience and growth can be attributed to its state-of-the-art technology infrastructure, deep expertise in the crypto market, broad client base, and effective risk management practices," says Annabelle Huang, Managing Partner of Amber Group. "These factors collectively empower us to navigate market volatilities and consistently deliver exceptional outcomes."

Recognized with Prestigious Awards and Certifications
Amber Group's outstanding performance in H1 2023 has garnered significant recognition, with various prestigious awards and certifications. Amber Group was honored with the titles of 'Best Technology - Infrastructure' at the Hedgeweek European Digital Assets Awards and 'Best Digital Wealth Management Company Global 2023' by World Business Outlook. Furthermore, the company achieved notable security wins, ranking 1st at War Room Games Taipei 2023 and 3rd at NumenCTF competition. In addition to these accolades, Amber Group has obtained triple ISO certifications for security and privacy protections, further reinforcing its commitment to safeguarding client assets.

Top 5 Ranking in Regulatory Compliance Review
Amber Group has once again ranked among the top five virtual asset service providers (VASPs) in Hoptrail's quarterly review of Crypto AML Leaderboards, achieving a score of over 91 out of 100. Notably, Amber Group stands out as the only pureplay crypto financial services firm within the top 5 rankings, surpassing its industry peers and setting a remarkable benchmark for anti-money laundering compliance and risk management. The review comprises 23 AML variables that showcase how well financial services providers respond to financial crime risks in the cryptocurrency sector. Amber Group's impressive results reflect the company's dedication to rigorous compliance measures and safeguarding client assets. In November 2022, Amber Group was awarded the 'Virtual Asset Service Provider of the Year' title in the category of 'Best Solution - Virtual Assets' at the fifth Regulation Asia Awards for Excellence 2022.

Strategic Acquisition of Sparrow Tech Private Limited in Singapore
Amber Group acquired Sparrow Tech Private Limited, a fully licensed Digital Payment Tokens (DPT) service provider under the Payment Services (PS) Act in Singapore. The acquisition represents a significant milestone for Amber Group amid an evolving crypto asset regulatory landscape in Asia Pacific and a renewed industry-wide focus on regulation globally. This is also in line with Amber Group's strategic business recalibration to prioritize the delivery of best-in-class services for core institutional and high-net-worth clients in Singapore and Asia.

Investing in Collaborative Partnerships for Industry Growth
Amber Group remains committed to industry collaboration and strategic investments to adapt to the evolving market. The company has engaged with a range of industry players in H1 2023, working on new staking solutions with RockX and partnering with BitMart to unlock digital liquidity. Amber Group also collaborated with Thoughtworks to enhance transparency and security in Web3 and participated in the strategic fundraising of Layer N, Credora, 0xscope, and PADO Labs. These efforts reflect Amber Group's commitment to promoting Web3 ecosystem development and catalyzing crypto innovation.

Uninterrupted Fiat On/Off Ramp Services for Seamless Access to Digital Assets
Amber Group is proud to provide uninterrupted fiat on/off ramp services, ensuring seamless access to digital assets for its users. Through its secure and reliable platform, investors can convert between USD fiat and digital assets at competitive exchange rates. Additionally, Amber Group offers quick access to funds, settling transactions instantly or within 24 hours, eliminating lengthy processing times and providing users with enhanced convenience.

About Amber Group
Amber Group is a leading crypto finance services provider, specializing in digital wealth management and crypto-native liquidity solutions. The firm offers a comprehensive range of digital asset services, spanning liquidity provisioning, trading, financing, and investing. It is backed by prominent investors, including Fenbushi Capital US, Sequoia, Paradigm, Tiger Global, Dragonfly, Pantera, Coinbase Ventures, and Blockchain.com.

SOURCE Amber Group

Also from this source

Amber Group Wins Dual Awards for Excellence in Technology Infrastructure and Digital Wealth Management

Amber Group Achieves Triple ISO Certification for Information Security and Privacy Protection

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.