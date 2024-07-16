Amber Group Launches amber.ac Accelerator Program to Fuel Crypto and AI Innovation

Empowering global crypto startups with funding, mentorship, and industry connections through new amber.ac initiative

SINGAPORE, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amber Group , a leading global digital asset company, has announced the launch of its new accelerator program, amber.ac. With this launch, the company reaffirms its commitment to fostering blockchain and AI innovation and empowering the global crypto community.

The program was unveiled at a kickoff ceremony in Singapore, streamed live to a global audience. The event also introduced the first two incubated companies, Haven One and edgeX , and launched the inaugural BUIDL_QUESTS web3 innovation challenge.

"We want to give back to the crypto community and become a catalyst for cutting-edge crypto innovation." Post this Amber Group CEO delivering an opening speech at the amber.ac launch ceremony

Empowering the Crypto Community and Accelerating Crypto and AI Innovation

Amber Group's CEO and Co-founder, Michael Wu, presented the vision for amber.ac as a catalyst for frontier crypto innovation. As a seasoned player in the crypto realm with a seven-year track record, Amber Group brings to the table extensive technical expertise, liquidity, and professional acumen. The company has consistently demonstrated leadership in its core businesses: ALIR (Advisory, Liquidity, Investment & Research), Asset Management, Digital Wealth Management, and Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions.

Amber Group has spent the past seven years bridging the gap between the native crypto world and the broader world beyond crypto. With the launch of amber.ac, Michael and Thomas Zhu, Co-founder and CTO, aim to strengthen the firm's commitment to empowering crypto entrepreneurs, thus fueling the next phase of growth within the crypto industry.

"In launching amber.ac, we want to give back to the crypto community and become a catalyst for cutting-edge crypto innovation. This aligns with the shared aspiration of the Amber Group team, including our late co-founder TT," explained Michael.

Crypto for AI: Paving the Way for the Future AI Economy

The guiding principle of amber.ac is "Crypto for AI", which sets out to harness blockchain and tokenization technology to build the infrastructure for the AI economy. The program aims to identify and support high-potential early-stage crypto startups from around the globe. Their support includes targeted funding, technical assistance, expert guidance, and access to a wealth of ecosystem resources to help these startups transform their innovative ideas into reality.

Commenting on the potential of crypto technology, Michael acknowledged that while the technology is still in its infancy, the impending AI economy holds significant promise. He sees blockchain technology as a means to facilitate trustless transactions, providing a secure and reliable infrastructure for the AI economy.

"Building for the AI economy with crypto is a journey we're just embarking on. We need the courage to build not just for the present, but with an eye towards the future. We need to price in what we believe about the future, and build according to our vision and beliefs. This is a leap of faith, a commitment to building with conviction for the future. And we will be there with you every step of the way. amber.ac is committed to building towards that future, along with everyone who wants to be a part of it," Michael emphasized.

Watch the amber.ac Introduction Video: amber.ac: Launching the Future of Crypto for AI

Comprehensive Support for Emerging Blockchain Leaders

The amber.ac program offers a comprehensive suite of resources to support participating startups, including:

Crypto -Native Engineering Capability : Specialized crypto experts provide tailored technical support for frontier innovation.

: Specialized experts provide tailored technical support for frontier innovation. Full-Spectrum Support : A collaborative core team offers comprehensive guidance throughout the project lifecycle, from advisory and market making to engineering, blockchain security, token design, fundraising, and more.

: A collaborative core team offers comprehensive guidance throughout the project lifecycle, from advisory and market making to engineering, blockchain security, token design, fundraising, and more. Capital and Network Expertise: Access to capital and an extensive crypto -native network helps maximize project potential and reach.

BUIDL_QUESTS: Empowering Distributed AI and BTCFi Innovations with a $40,000 Prize Pool

To kickstart the amber.ac journey, the BUIDL_QUESTS challenge invites Web3 innovators worldwide to submit their ideas and concepts. Top submissions have the opportunity to join Amber Group's flagship accelerator initiative, amber.ac, receiving comprehensive support through capital, mentorship and industry connections as they work to advance decentralized technologies.

The BUIDL_QUESTS challenge focuses on the following key themes:

Distributed AI : Innovations that apply distributed ledgers and decentralized technologies to artificial intelligence.

: Innovations that apply distributed ledgers and technologies to artificial intelligence. BTCFi : Innovations that enhance Bitcoin 's usability and functionality as a financial platform.

: Innovations that enhance 's usability and functionality as a financial platform. Any innovative application leveraging emerging blockchains.

Join the Movement: BUIDL the Future of Web3

The amber.ac BUIDL_QUESTS is open for registration starting from July 15th. Participants can choose either track to submit their projects. For more details, please visit http://amber.ac/BUIDL_QUESTS or contact us at [email protected].

About Amber Group

Amber Group is a global digital asset leader headquartered in Singapore. Since 2017, we've built full-stack solutions that bridge traditional finance and digital assets, offering end-to-end services including wealth management, asset management, market making, advisory, investing and infrastructure. Backed by top investors and with deep expertise in crypto and traditional markets, we leverage AI, blockchain and quantitative research to deliver personalized and cutting-edge solutions to help our global client base of HNW individuals, institutions, crypto funds, exchanges and projects optimize returns safely in any market conditions.

SOURCE Amber Group