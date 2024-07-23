Amber Group Launches BUIDL_QUESTS: $40,000 Innovation Challenge Fueling the Future of Crypto & AI

Amber Group is launching a $40,000 innovation challenge, BUIDL_QUESTS, to empower developers, builders, and innovators to shape the future of decentralized technology.

SINGAPORE, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amber Group , a leading global digital asset company, recently announced the launch of BUIDL_QUESTS, a $40,000 innovation challenge designed to identify and support groundbreaking ideas and projects in the Web3 space. This challenge seeks to empower developers, builders, and innovators to leverage the power of blockchain and AI to shape the future of decentralized technology.

"The future of crypto and AI is decentralized, intelligent, and built by a community of passionate innovators," said Thomas Zhu, Co-founder and CTO of Amber Group, and the visionary behind amber.ac, at the BUIDL_QUESTS opening ceremony, "BUIDL_QUESTS is our platform to nurture these builders and accelerate the development of groundbreaking solutions that will reshape industries and redefine value."

BUIDL_QUESTS: BUIDL the future of Crypto and AI

BUIDL_QUESTS offers a unique opportunity for individuals and teams to showcase their innovative ideas and compete for a share of the $40,000 prize pool. Participants will join a vibrant community of innovators, receive mentorship from industry leaders, and potentially secure a spot in the amber.ac accelerator. The challenge welcomes submissions across three key themes:

Expanding Bitcoin DeFi Applications : Driving innovation in Bitcoin 's DeFi capabilities and applications within the financial landscape.

: Driving innovation in 's capabilities and applications within the financial landscape. Distributed Infrastructure and AI : Exploring novel applications of distributed ledgers and decentralized technologies within AI systems.

: Exploring novel applications of distributed ledgers and technologies within AI systems. Other Innovative Ideas: Welcoming any groundbreaking Web3 ideas that leverage emerging blockchain technologies to create a fairer and more open future.

More than just Prize Money

While winning prize money is a significant part of BUIDL_QUESTS rewards, the benefits extend far beyond financial rewards. The top three projects will receive $25,000, $10,000, and $5,000, respectively. Additionally, winners will gain access to a wealth of resources and support, including:

Expert Mentorship : Guidance from industry veterans and Web3 experts, including Crypto and AI pioneers.

: Guidance from industry veterans and Web3 experts, including and AI pioneers. Fast-Track into Accelerator Program : Potential entry into the amber.ac accelerator program for comprehensive entrepreneurial support.

: Potential entry into the amber.ac accelerator program for comprehensive entrepreneurial support. Networking Opportunities : Connections with top investors and crypto -native projects.

: Connections with top investors and -native projects. Exclusive Exposure : Opportunities to showcase projects at exclusive Amber Group events.

: Opportunities to showcase projects at exclusive Amber Group events. Marketing Support : Assistance with marketing and business development to scale projects.

: Assistance with marketing and business development to scale projects. Technical Resources: Tools and support to transform prototypes into viable products.

World-Class Mentorship and Support

BUIDL_QUESTS boasts an impressive lineup of mentors, carefully curated from Amber Group's extensive network of industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and technical experts. These mentors will provide invaluable guidance and support to participants throughout the challenge, ensuring they receive the best possible resources to bring their ideas to life. By tapping into Amber Group's ecosystem, participants can learn from the best, accelerate their project development, and seamlessly integrate into the broader Web3 community. This unparalleled access to expertise and resources empowers participants to contribute meaningfully to the future of decentralized technology.

Key Dates:

July 15th : Registration and Qualifier Round Opens

Registration and Qualifier Round Opens August 8th : Registration and Qualifier Round Closes

Registration and Qualifier Round Closes August 14th : Finalists Announced

Finalists Announced September 12th : Grand Finale and Awards Ceremony

Join the BUIDL_QUESTS Movement Today!

Registration for BUIDL_QUESTS is now open. Don't miss this chance to be a part of shaping the future of decentralized technology and artificial intelligence.

About Amber Group

Amber Group is a global digital asset leader headquartered in Singapore. Since 2017, we've built full-stack solutions that bridge traditional finance and digital assets, offering end-to-end services including wealth management, asset management, market making, advisory, investing and infrastructure. Backed by top investors and with deep expertise in crypto and traditional markets, we leverage AI, blockchain and quantitative research to deliver personalized and cutting-edge solutions to help our global client base of HNW individuals, institutions, crypto funds, exchanges and projects optimize returns safely in any market conditions.

For more information, please visit:

