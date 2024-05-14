Amber Group Makes Major Strides in April 2024 as Crypto Maturity Accelerates

SINGAPORE, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amber Group , the leading global digital asset company, closed a productive April, notching several milestones that reinforced its reputation as a pioneer empowering innovation. This pivotal month saw heightened recognition for the company and further maturation of the cryptocurrency industry, marked by Bitcoin's fourth halving and Hong Kong's approval of its first Bitcoin and Ethereum's Spot ETFs.

Industry Recognition and Strategic Investments

Amber Group

Amber Group's commitment to driving industry growth and innovation through collaboration and expertise has been recognized by PANews, naming it one of Hong Kong's most influential crypto investment institutions.

As an engine powering the next wave of breakthrough technologies, Amber Group actively participated in multiple funding rounds, backing innovative projects across Web3. This reinforces the company's reputation as a trailblazer, with investments in the following projects during April:

Mitosis, an Ecosystem-Owned Liquidity (EOL) L1 blockchain

BedRock, a multi-chain liquidity restaking protocol

Help Steps, a Web3 Move and Earn application

Anichess, a decentralized chess game of Animoca Brands

Anichess, a decentralized chess game of Animoca Brands

Merlin Chain , a Bitcoin L2 solution by Bitmap Tech

AINN Layer 2, a L2 Bitcoin network for Web3+AI

Commenting on Mitosis' fundraising , Amber Group Managing Partner Annabelle Huang said: "We are excited to co-lead the $7M financing round for L1 blockchain Mitosis with Foresight Ventures. Mitosis' Ecosystem-Owned Liquidity (EOL) concept aligns with our mission to drive innovation and empower the digital asset community. Together, we are shaping the future of cross-chain DeFi, redefining the LP experience, and advancing the potential of decentralized finance."

Product & Partnership Milestones

Amber Group continues to foster a robust on-chain ecosystem and empower developers to build the future of finance. As the first participant in Layer N's new liquidity program , the company has committed $20 million to support early-stage protocols built on the StateNet architecture. This collaboration highlights Amber's dedication to seamless integration of top-tier infrastructure, high performance, and Ethereum's security and liquidity fragmentation.

Steven Shi, Amber Group investment partner, affirms that "Layer N is emerging as the premier architecture for DeFi applications by seamlessly merging top-tier infrastructure with high performance, without compromising Ethereum's security or liquidity fragmentation."

To provide clients with seamless access to DeFi yields without compromising security, Amber Group has partnered with Pendle, integrating Pendle Earn into its ecosystem.

Events and Media Appearances

Amber Group's leadership and expertise were showcased at exclusive events and through the participation of numerous panels and keynotes. The company shared insights on the future of Web3 and digital assets at prestigious events such as the Hong Kong Web3 Festival, Founders Forum Asia, TOKEN2049 Dubai, and Southeast Asia Blockchain Week.

About Amber Group

Amber Group is a global digital asset leader headquartered in Singapore. Since 2017, we've built full-stack solutions that bridge traditional finance and digital assets, offering end-to-end services including wealth management, asset management, market making, advisory, investing and infrastructure. Backed by top investors and with deep expertise in crypto and traditional markets, we leverage AI, blockchain and quantitative research to deliver personalized and cutting-edge solutions to help our global client base of HNW individuals, institutions, crypto funds, exchanges and projects optimize returns safely in any market conditions.

For more information, please visit:

