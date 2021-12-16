Amber Group Named a Winner of Deloitte's 2021 Hong Kong Technology Fast Leader Award. Tweet this

Amber Group has displayed a torrid growth trajectory over the last four years since its inception and is now widely considered a global market leader in all things crypto with a specialty focus in pricing, trading, and distribution of cryptocurrency products. The company currently has over $4 billion in assets on its platform and to date has cumulatively traded over $1 trillion across all products and categories.

Tiantian Kullander, Co-Founder of Amber Group, credits the company's achievements over the last three years to its continued investment in next-generation technology coupled with world-class talent. Kullander said: "We are honored to be selected by Deloitte as the 2021 Hong Kong Technology Fast Leader. Awards like this encourage and foster innovation, and as an innovative digital assets provider, we aim to serve our clients with institutional-grade tools and provide a streamlined crypto finance experience. There are a lot of exciting things happening right now, we recently announced our partnership with Mastercard, and just this week unveiled WhaleFin, our latest digital asset platform. We are proud of what we have achieved in such a short time and will continue to create more impact in the local economy, bridging Hong Kong with the rest of the world."

About Amber Group

Amber Group is a leading digital asset platform operating globally with offices in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The firm provides a full range of digital asset services spanning investing, financing, and trading. Amber is backed by prominent investors including Paradigm, Dragonfly, Pantera, Polychain, Sequoia, and Tiger Global.

