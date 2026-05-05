Amber Group Partners with Forgd to Usher in a New Era of Transparent, Data-Driven Crypto Market Making

SINGAPORE, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Amber Group, a global leader in digital financial services and technology solutions, today announced that it has joined Forgd's market-maker monitoring platform, enabling crypto projects to easily access its historical execution data in a standardized, verifiable, and transparent format.

By participating in Forgd's platform, Amber Group demonstrates sustained market-making performance, giving projects clear visibility on performance across tokens, venues, and market conditions.

"For too long, crypto market making has been evaluated on perception rather than evidence," said Michael Wu, Co-Founder and CEO at Amber Group. "As markets mature, transparency around execution quality is no longer optional—it is essential. Our partnership with Forgd allows us to demonstrate our performance in a structured, verifiable way."

Forgd's platform enables projects to review historical liquidity performance using standardized indicators such as bid–ask spreads, order-book depth, uptime, execution quality, and venue-level behavior. These metrics are observed across comparable market conditions, providing a longitudinal view of how market makers support liquidity once trading normalizes.

Supporting a More Disciplined RFQ Process

Amber Group's participation also extends to Forgd's structured request-for-quotation (RFQ) workflow, which allows projects to evaluate market-making proposals alongside each firm's historical performance data.

"In competitive RFQ processes, firms that price within realistic risk parameters have often been disadvantaged by aggressive bids that fail to sustain once trading is live," Wu added. "Linking proposals to execution history helps shift competition toward durability and discipline, which ultimately leads to healthier markets."

By grounding RFQs in historical data, the platform helps projects distinguish between market makers competing primarily on price and those with a demonstrated record of delivering consistent, resilient liquidity.

A Shift Toward Market-Structure Maturity

"Amber Group is exactly the kind of firm this shift is meant to support," said Shane Molidor, Founder and CEO of Forgd. "The best market makers want their reputation to be built on results, not marketing. By making execution history visible, we give disciplined operators a way to stand out—while helping projects make better, more informed decisions."

As adoption of the platform grows, Forgd's dataset continues to expand, creating a more representative picture of how market makers perform across tokens, venues, and market environments. The result is a market-structure feedback loop that rewards consistent execution and discourages unsustainable practices.

About Amber Group

Amber Group is a global leader in digital financial services and technology solutions, empowering clients with tailored solutions across the entire digital assets ecosystem—including wealth and asset management, institutional liquidity provision, market infrastructure, and secure wallet services. As One Amber, the Group's portfolio includes the Nasdaq-listed digital wealth management platform Amber Premium, the Web3 accelerator amber.ac, the investment venture Amber Labs, and the enterprise-grade wallet solution RigSec. Founded as Amber AI in 2017, Amber Group's vision that the convergence of crypto and AI would redefine finance remains a core driver of its innovation and growth. Learn more at www.ambergroup.io.

Follow us:

About Forgd

Forgd is a Web3 investment bank and advisory platform, equipping blockchain projects with essential tools for tokenomics design, market maker engagement, liquidity monitoring, and exchange listing support. With options for bespoke advisory services, or free self-service products, Forgd has empowered over 1,000 projects to navigate the Web3 landscape successfully. New projects can join for free at Forgd.com.

SOURCE Amber Group