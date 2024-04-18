Amber Group Wins "Best Investment Institution of the Year" Award from PANews

SINGAPORE, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amber Group , the leading digital asset company, is pleased to announce that it has been named the "Best Investment Institution of the Year" by PANews at the PANews Party Award 2024 , sharing the honors with some of the most prestigious venture capital firms like A16Z.

Amber Group – Best Investment Institution of the Year

The PANews Party Award honors outstanding achievements and contributions to the digital assets and Web3 industry over the past year. Awards are determined based on input from industry experts, analysts, and a public vote. The "Best Investment Institution of the Year" evaluation considered criteria like investment portfolios, frequency of investments, funding provided to companies, market reputation, and public opinion.

Amber Group was selected for its leadership in driving innovation through venture capital investments in promising Web3 projects. As a dedicated industry leader committed to fostering growth and empowering visionary founders worldwide, the company has successfully launched its venture fund, the Amber Eco Fund. As a leader dedicated to fostering growth in the industry and empowering visionary founders globally, the company has launched the Amber Eco Fund venture arm and invested in over 50 startups across core Web3 sectors like infrastructure, gaming, decentralized finance and social networking. Notable investments include Ether.fi, 0xScope, Parallel, PADO Labs, and Starkware.

This honor comes as Amber Group secured the 9th spot on CBInsights' list of the most active global investors in 2023, placing the company alongside tech giants such as Stripe, Flexport, and TikTok in leading funding activity.

"We're honored to receive this recognition from PANews for our efforts to support entrepreneurs building the future of Web3," said Annabelle Huang, Managing Partner of Amber Group. "This past year we significantly expanded our portfolio to back some of the most visionary projects defining the future of technology and finance. This award is a testament to our constant pursuit of identifying emerging narrative-shaping startups."

PANews launched its fourth annual Party Award in late February, drawing over 260 nominations across 21 award categories focused on decentralized technologies. The final winners were determined through a rigorous screening and public vote process.

This prestigious award reinforces Amber Group's position as an influential leader in the global blockchain investment community. The company remains committed to connecting innovative projects with resources and support to accelerate the growth of an open financial system.

About Amber Group

Amber Group is a global digital asset leader headquartered in Singapore. Since 2017, we've built full-stack solutions that bridge traditional finance and digital assets, offering end-to-end services including wealth management, asset management, market making, advisory, investing and infrastructure. Backed by top investors and with deep expertise in crypto and traditional markets, we leverage AI, blockchain and quantitative research to deliver personalized and cutting-edge solutions to help our global client base of HNW individuals, institutions, crypto funds, exchanges and projects optimize returns safely in any market conditions.

