Amber Group Wins Dual Awards for Excellence in Technology Infrastructure and Digital Wealth Management

11 Jul, 2023

Amber Group was honored as the 'Best Technology - Infrastructure' by Hedgeweek and the 'Best Digital Wealth Management Company Global 2023' by World Business Outlook

SINGAPORE, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amber Group, a leading provider of digital wealth management and crypto liquidity solutions, proudly announces its recent achievements of two prestigious awards, solidifying its commitment to excellence. The company has been honored as the winner of the 'Best Technology - Infrastructure' at the 2023 Hedgeweek European Digital Assets Awards and recognized as the 'Best Digital Wealth Management Company Global 2023' by World Business Outlook.

The Hedgeweek European Awards celebrate excellence among fund managers and service providers in the digital assets space. Winners are selected through a meticulous nomination and voting process, with industry experts and professionals playing a crucial role in the decision-making. Amber Group's receipt of the 'Best Technology - Infrastructure' award from Hedgeweek further affirms its position as a leader in delivering robust technology infrastructure solutions to the digital asset ecosystem.

Additionally, the 'Best Digital Wealth Management Company Global 2023' award from World Business Outlook highlights Amber Group's excellence in digital wealth management. World Business Outlook grants annual awards to companies that demonstrate exceptional industry mastery, leadership talents, and impeccable strategies for success. This accolade underscores Amber Group's commitment to providing comprehensive and sophisticated wealth management solutions that cater to the evolving needs of digital asset investors.

Amber Group has reaffirmed its dedication to its core business lines of crypto-native liquidity solutions and digital wealth management since the beginning of this year. Through its relentless pursuit of innovation, the company has not only maintained uninterrupted fiat on/off ramp services for investors during the US banking crisis but has also forged valuable partnerships with industry leaders such as RockX, Shardeum, and Thoughtworks. This steadfast dedication to delivering exceptional services and fostering fruitful collaborations has firmly established Amber Group as a trusted leader in the industry.

"We are incredibly honored to receive these two esteemed awards," said Thomas Zhu, Chief Technology Officer and Co-founder of Amber Group. "With a vision to be at the forefront of the future of finance, Amber Group continues to make significant strides in technology innovation and digital wealth management. These coveted awards are a testament to our team's hard work, expertise, and commitment to innovation. We express our heartfelt gratitude to our clients and partners for their trust and support, which have been instrumental in our success."

Amber Group is a leading crypto finance services provider, specializing in digital wealth management and crypto-native liquidity solutions. The firm offers a comprehensive range of digital asset services, spanning liquidity provisioning, trading, financing, and investing. It is backed by prominent investors including Fenbushi Capital US, Sequoia, Paradigm, Tiger Global, Dragonfly, Pantera, Coinbase Ventures, and Blockchain.com.

