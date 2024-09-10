Amber Hulse Joins LandHub as Idaho-based Account Manager

Bringing expertise and experience to enhance LandHub's client relations!

TUCSON, Ariz., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LandHub , a trusted online real estate marketplace leader, just grew stronger with a new Account Manager - Amber Hulse ! Amber is responsible for maintaining existing client relationships and building new ones.

With a B.Sc. in Marriage and Family Studies from Brigham Young University - Idaho and an A.S. in Paralegal Studies from Mountain West College, she has developed a strong set of interpersonal communication skills. Her friendly and positive approach has been honed throughout her career.

Amber Hulse

'We immediately noticed her exceptional approach and communication, which is extremely important for us as a company that helps clients to market land for sale across the United States and Canada. In her first month, Amber played a key role in re-establishing relationships and, more importantly, achieved remarkable success in helping real estate agents reach their goals by connecting them with LandHub," - said Kevin May, President and CEO of LandHub. "Amber has been with us since April, and we continue to enjoy working with her and learning from her every day," adds May.

'Joining a fast-growing company like LandHub was a challenge in itself, but as an ambitious and growth-oriented individual, I seized the opportunity immediately.' - says Amber. 'I enjoy working in a dynamic environment and being surrounded by people dedicated to helping others and solving challenges daily. I'm pleased that LandHub is exactly that kind of place.'

Amber lives in the scenic town of Mackay, Idaho, with her husband and two sons. She enjoys spending quality time with her family, as well as photography , boating, and camping.

About LandHub

LandHub is an Arizona-based online platform connecting land buyers and sellers. Established in 2016 to help people easily find and list land for sale, it provides an easy-to-use website, thousands of property listings, and the latest technology to connect buyers and sellers, all while helping them save time and money when marketing their land.

