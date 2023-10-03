Amber Implants Announces Start of Clinical Trial with VCFix® Spinal System

News provided by

Amber Implants

03 Oct, 2023, 03:00 ET

Pioneering Safer and More Effective Solutions for Vertebral Fractures

THE HAGUE, Netherlands, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amber Implants, an innovative medical technology company developing next-generation implants for spinal injuries, today announces the official start of the clinical trials for the VCFix® Spinal System.

This first-in-human clinical trial will assess the safety and effectiveness of the VCFix® Spinal System implant for patients suffering from vertebral compression fractures. The implant is provided with a user-friendly, single-use sterile surgical kit, ensuring perfect traceability and reducing the risk of infection.

The study is being led by Prof. Dr. Robert Pflugmacher, at the Clinic for Orthopaedics of the Mechernich Hospital in Germany. He was very pleased with the device's performance regarding the ease of the procedures and the initial results for the patient.

Dr. Banafsheh Sajadi, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Amber Implants added "This news marks a key milestone in the product development of the VCFix® Spinal System, and we aim to expand the clinical trial to further validate the device's versatile applications. Our comprehensive approach is a significant leap forward in spinal healthcare, promising safer and more effective treatments for patients with both traumatic and osteoporotic vertebral fractures."

Over 8.6 million people per annum suffer from different types of vertebral fractures. These fractures cause severe back pain, limited mobility, and an increased rate of mortality, in an already vulnerable elderly population. Currently, vertebral compression fractures are managed through the injection of Polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA) bone cement into the affected vertebra or with multi-level posterior fixation. This can lead to side effects in up to two-thirds of patients, post-treatment.

The VCFix® Spinal System offers an innovative strategy for managing a diverse range of vertebral fractures and is poised to eliminate the need for bone cement while ensuring continued compatibility. This system is designed to be applicable for both single- and multi-level posterior fixation and is engineered for superior mechanical strength, maximum fracture reduction, and anatomical restoration. The VCFix implant not only encourages natural healing but also enhances stability and optimizes load distribution within the spine through pedicle anchorage.

About Amber Implants

Amber Implants is a medical technology company located in the Netherlands and United States. Founded in 2018, the Company has developed novel spinal implants for Vertebral Compression Fractures (VCF) and is focused on improving patient outcomes through implants that provide more natural healing and better stability. Amber Implants is committed to delivering a new generation of treatments for traumatic fractures, promising a simpler, more efficient, and safer approach to treating a broader range of fractures.

SOURCE Amber Implants

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.