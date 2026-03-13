Amber Premium Announces First 2026 English-Language Digital Asset Webinar, Building on Record Audience Growth

SINGAPORE, March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Amber International Holding Limited (Nasdaq: AMBR), operating globally as Amber Premium, today announced the launch of its first English-language digital asset webinar of 2026: "The New Era of Digital Assets: 2026 Macro and Institutional Strategy Insights."

Building on the strong momentum from its recent Chinese-language session, which drew nearly 150 participating attendees. Amber Premium reaffirms its commitment to empowering investors worldwide with critical market intelligence and actionable insights as digital assets enter a new era of institutional maturity.

Scheduled for Tuesday, March 24, 2026, from 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM (UTC+8), this exclusive webinar will bring together distinguished leaders from the Amber Premium team to shed light on the key macro trends, regulatory developments, and strategic allocation opportunities shaping the digital asset landscape in 2026 and beyond.

"As digital assets transition from speculation into true institutional utility, understanding the latest macro drivers and regulatory frameworks is more essential than ever," said Vicky Wang, President, Amber Premium. "We are committed to helping our clients and the wider community navigate these pivotal changes with confidence and strategic clarity."

Webinar Highlights:

Actionable Intelligence: Timely insights designed for real-world execution in the 2026 market environment

Timely insights designed for real-world execution in the 2026 market environment Macro Impact Analysis: Examination of the forces driving global capital flows and regulatory transformation

Examination of the forces driving global capital flows and regulatory transformation Q1 Performance Review & Forward Strategy: Guidance for optimal positioning throughout the remainder of 2026

Featured Speakers:

Alice Suen, Vice President, Amber Premium

Trevor Tse, Vice President, Amber Premium

Language: English

Registration Link: https://amber-io.zoom.us/webinar/register/4717731298957/WN_m0qksociSYanPmos5dVFEQ

Investors, partners, and industry professionals are encouraged to register early, as demand is expected to be strong following the success of previous Amber Premium webinars.

Disclaimer

The information provided in this webinar and press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice, financial advice, trading advice, or any other sort of advice. You should not treat any of the webinar's content as a specific inducement to make a particular investment or follow a particular strategy, but only as an expression of opinion. Digital assets are subject to high market risk and volatility. The value of digital assets can fluctuate significantly, and there is a substantial risk of economic loss when purchasing, selling, holding, or investing in digital assets. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investors should conduct their own due diligence and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. The Company is not responsible for any losses incurred as a result of using the information provided in this webinar.

About Amber International Holding Limited

Amber International Holding Limited (Nasdaq: AMBR), operating under the brand name "Amber Premium," is a global leading digital wealth management platform. As a private banking-grade expert in digital wealth management and a core subsidiary of Amber Group, Amber Premium is a trusted partner to high-net-worth individuals and leading institutions, delivering institutional-grade market access, execution infrastructure, and tailored investment solutions. The firm is set to redefine the digital wealth management landscape, serving as a proven Nasdaq-listed gateway to digital assets. Learn more at www.ambr.io.

Online Presence

SOURCE Amber Group; Amber Premium