Amber Rose Embraces Self-Love + Body Positivity With the Launch of MUVA Beauty

LOS ANGELES, Nov 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Serial entrepreneur Amber Rose announces a new CBD-infused, intimate skincare line with the launch of MUVA Beauty . This is the latest business endeavor from the model/actress, who is best known for her feminine empowerment and activism across pop culture and social media.

"I've always taken control over my body, and I want to help others do the same," said Rose. "My goal with MUVA Beauty is to celebrate every inch of one's skin, while elevating our intimate experiences through a premium collection for all."

The MUVA Beauty collection, available exclusively at MUVABeauty.com beginning Black Friday, is founded on the principle of confident, bold and intimate beauty for everyone. It features premium, organic, CBD-infused skincare products that elevate the intimacy that exists between you and your body; and also, between you and your partner. With an unprecedented commitment to transparency, the purest functional ingredients and verified potency, MUVA Beauty will set the standard for sensuality and relaxation within the beauty industry.

MUVA Beauty's launch assortment includes essential, daily products to help radiate, calm and soothe skin, while increasing overall balance of the body's physiological systems:

Bath Dust: Expertly crafted CBD Bath Dust that offers an all-over wellness experience by combining the calming qualities of aromatherapy with a potent 200mg shot of cannabidiol extract. ($114.00)



Body Wash: A well-balanced body wash that keeps pH at perfect levels while protecting the body from infections by adding good bacteria through our unique blend of probiotics, tea tree oil and flower extracts. (82.99)



Intimate Moisturizer: An intimate moisturizer infused with broad-spectrum CBD and synergistic botanical, Ganoderma Mushroom and aromatic scents. This sensual blend is formulated for comfort and pleasure while decreasing tension, discomfort and dryness. ($62.99)



Body Oil: A restorative CBD-infused body oil with antioxidants for deep hydration and body restorative powers, soothing pressure points across the entire body. ($64.99)

In celebration of the launch, Amber will provide the first 20,000 customers with a lifetime MUVA Beauty Membership as a way of giving loyal fans access to exclusive promotions, VIP events and the chance to try the newest products before they're released.

The assortment of products can be purchased individually or in a bundle exclusively at MUVABeauty.com. For the latest updates about MUVA Beauty follow @ShopMUVABeauty on Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Alexandria Baum, XX Creativ

alex@xxcreativ.com

Related Images

muva-beauty-logo.png

MUVA Beauty Logo

MUVA Beauty Logo

Related Links

Website

SOURCE MUVA Beauty

Related Links

http://www.muvabeauty.com

