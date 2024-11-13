Amber Rose Teams Up with Lust to launch an Intimacy Shot

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lust , the innovative 1.5oz beverage brand celebrated for its libido-enhancing shots, is thrilled to announce an exclusive partnership with cultural icon and entrepreneur Amber Rose. Together, they are launching Lust Amber Rose – an alluring, powerful new addition to Lust's line, designed to increase libido for both men and women in a tantalizing orange flavor. This exclusive release marks the newest venture in Amber Rose's growing lifestyle brand, connecting her vision for unapologetic self-expression with Lust's commitment to enhancing personal wellness and intimacy.

Lust Amber Rose boasts the same carefully crafted formula that makes Lust shots a must-have in any wellness regimen, containing premium, natural ingredients known to promote vitality, energy, and desire. Designed to cater to both men and women, this shot is formulated to enhance arousal and connection – all in a convenient 1.5oz bottle that fits into any lifestyle.

Amber Rose shared her excitement about the new launch, saying, "Partnering with Lust allows me to empower people to embrace their desires and enjoy their personal wellness journey without shame. Lust Amber Rose is a shot that captures my personality – bold, refreshing, and unforgettable."

Lust Amber Rose combines premium, natural ingredients known for boosting libido, heightening arousal, and enhancing mood— ingredients meticulously curated to help men and women unlock their passion. The formula, housed in a convenient 1.5oz bottle, is ideal for the modern lifestyle, offering a quick way to enhance libido anytime, anywhere.

In tandem with the release of Lust Amber Rose, Lust is launching an ambitious national campaign to amplify the excitement around this new product. Through a unique partnership with NapkinAds , millions of branded Lust napkins will be placed in thousands of bars and clubs across the country, putting Lust Amber Rose in the hands of nightlife enthusiasts nationwide. Each napkin will feature a QR code, inviting curious patrons to scan and learn more about Lust Amber Rose, creating a seamless way for consumers to engage with the brand right from their table. This innovative campaign aims to build buzz around Lust Amber Rose and make it a conversation starter in social scenes everywhere.

The official release date for Lust Amber Rose will be announced soon, with pre-order opportunities available through Lust's website and select retailers nationwide. Amber Rose's collaboration with Lust is expected to generate substantial buzz, with fans and wellness enthusiasts alike eager to experience the benefits of this new intimacy shot firsthand.

This launch is only the beginning for Lust's ambitions to redefine sexual wellness through innovative, accessible, and high-quality products, and Amber Rose's involvement solidifies the brand's position as a leader in this space.

About Lust

Lust is an innovative beverage company that creates products designed to support personal wellness, energy, and intimacy. Lust's line of libido-boosting shots is crafted for both men and women, providing a natural, and convenient way to enhance vitality and connection.

Contact [email protected] for any media inquiries.

