MOBILE, Ala., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amber S. Gordon, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Neurosurgeon and in acknowledgment of her outstanding work with the Infirmary Neuroscience Center of Excellence.

Amber S. Gordon, MD

A board-certified Neurosurgeon with over 12 years of experience in her field, Dr. Gordon specializes in treatment and surgery for disorders affecting the brain, spine, and peripheral nerves. She serves as the Physician Leader at the Infirmary Neuroscience Center of Excellence. She sees patients at the Infirmary Neurosurgery medical clinic, located at 3 Mobile Infirmary Circle, Suite 410, in Mobile, AL. The practice provides a full range of diagnostic services and treatments for neurologic conditions, including brain tumors, complex degenerative spine issues, and trauma.

In pursuit of her medical career, Dr. Gordon obtained a Bachelor's of Engineering from Vanderbilt University in 2004. During her senior design project, she engineered a glove for deep brain stimulation electrode placement to measure Parkinson's disease systems. Through this work, she says she found her passion for the field of Neurosurgery. She went on to earn her Medical Degree from the University of Alabama - Birmingham School of Medicine in 2008, then continued her training at the same school, completing her Medical Internship in 2009 and a Residency in both General Surgery and Neurological Surgery in 2012. During her residency, she served as Chief Resident in UAB's Department of Neurosurgery.

Among her professional affiliations, Dr. Gordon is a member of the American Neurological Association and is board certified by the American Board of Neurological Surgery. In addition to demonstrating excellence within her neurological practice, Dr. Gordon has authored multiple scholarly works related to her medical specialty.

For her outstanding contributions to her region, Dr. Gordon was recognized among the Top 40 Under 40 by Mobile Bay Magazine in 2022.

Dr. Gordon loves fishing and spending time with family in her spare time. She dedicates this honorable recognition to her beloved husband, Brad Butler, their son, Alexander, and her parents, Don and Ann Gordon.

