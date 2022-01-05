Amber Solutions AC Direct DC Enabler™ Demo Kit Now Available for Technical Evaluation by Product and Semiconductor Companies

DUBLIN, Calif., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amber Solutions, the young Silicon Valley company pioneering the commercialization of digital control of electricity through solid-state architecture, today announced that its patented AC Direct DC Enabler™ is now available as a demo kit for technical evaluation by consumer, commercial and industrial electrical products manufacturers and semiconductor companies, such as Infineon Technologies, who have already announced an alliance around Amber.

Amber Solutions AC Direct DC Enabler™

This breakthrough Amber AC direct power system enables DC extraction directly from AC Mains without the use of transformers, rectifiers, or filtering. It eliminates many of the old-tech electromechanical components that are still standard today, enabling a dramatically smaller size footprint, while simultaneously delivering a much more dynamic, configurable power delivery capability. The result is an unprecedented opportunity for manufacturers and semiconductor companies to reinvent how electricity is leveraged, designed and feature-scoped in all electrical products, according to Amber Solutions Founder Thar Casey.

"Our success in integrating Amber's patented technologies into next generation products will change how the world manages electricity and powers daily life," Casey said today. "We are making our patented AC Direct DC Enabler available for testing by major global manufacturers and product designers who are eager to innovate and launch powerful new electrical devices and products based on our revolutionary architecture. Our efforts across a range of technology demo kits brings the vision of a new standard for silicon-based digital control of electricity a major step closer to market availability."

The new AC Direct DC Enabler evaluation platform, now available in a pre-production discrete board format, allows manufacturers to experience and understand the unique capabilities, functions and value Amber's Enabler can offer in a final commercial ready silicon chip format that is scheduled for release early 2023 or sooner.

Last month, the company announced that its Indestructible AC Switch™ technology had reached a similar new productization milestone as a demo kit. This fully demonstrable, solid-state AC switching technology platform showcases how Amber's Indestructible AC Switch™ provides precise digital control of electricity regulation, control, and protection. It also includes Amber's AC Direct DC Enabler technology, affording the AC Switch the Enabler's size and reliability advantages, along with its dynamic, intelligent DC power delivery capabilities.

The magic of the Amber AC Direct DC Enabler is that it allows manufacturers to add modern intelligence and enhanced functionality to new and existing products using much smaller silicon chips to manage and deliver DC power. Using a single silicon chip, this patented AC Direct power delivery system provides increased reliability and dramatically smaller size than today's standard bulky AC /DC power converters, which will eventually disappear and become a relic of our analog past. With embedded intelligence for digital management of electricity, Amber's AC Direct DC Enabler™ provides a dynamic and configurable DC delivery range and broad AC input range, offering true global compatibility in a single SKU. Additionally, the silicon architecture simplifies integration into products and lowers manufacturing touch costs by eliminating up to 50 percent of the components in standard analog power converters.

"We discovered a way the physics of electricity can be managed digitally through silicon chips, which changes everything for how all electrical products and even silicon chip solutions are designed," Casey added. "Digitizing the AC sinewave is a profound breakthrough for building products because we can now use software and algorithms in a silicon chip to control every aspect of electricity. By enabling an exponential increase in features and value that doesn't require changes to form factors like single gang boxes or retrofit circuit breakers, Amber's innovative evolution of modern silicon technologies will spark a revolution in how the world manages and uses electrical power, the world's most important 21st century commodity."

The company envisions a world where every circuit breaker, outlet, light switch, appliance, and more are embedded with Amber's silicon-based intelligence, enabling connectivity and communications in real-time, providing unprecedented insights into energy usage, novel control schemes such as integrated voice control and even potentially reducing insurance costs as electrical fires become a thing of the past.

Manufacturers interested in partnering with Amber can reach out to

About Amber Solutions:

Amber Solutions is a leading developer of patented, innovative solid-state technologies for the digital control of electricity. The company's disruptive breakthroughs change the electrical landscape forever for buildings and appliances worldwide. These technologies upgrade power management from 1950's era electro-mechanical to safer, more reliable silicon architecture with embedded intelligence. Based in Dublin, California, the company is leveraging the expertise of Silicon Valley professionals to deliver a disruptive enhancement to the value and functionality of the world's electrical endpoints and infrastructure. For more information visit www.ambersi.com.

