Amber Solutions Announces Breakthrough Two-Wire Dimmer in Solid-State Architecture for Superior Dimming and LED Compatibility

DUBLIN, Calif., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amber Solutions , the technology innovator creating a modern hyper-intelligent electrical architecture, today introduced a solid-state two-wire dimmer solution that works without a neutral wire, is compatible with most types of LED lighting, offers flicker-free performance with a wider range of LED bulbs and fixtures, and provides smooth, precise dimming from zero percent to max power.

Amber Solutions introduces Two-Wire Dimmer Amber Solutions two-wire dimmer

According to Amber Founder and CEO Thar Casey, Amber's two-wire dimmer architecture enables even older buildings and electrical infrastructures to provide wirelessly controlled dimming without any new wiring or construction.

"Amber's newest solution underscores how its core technologies enable a fundamental restructuring of common electrical product architecture, significantly transforming their capabilities, reducing returns/support requirements and enhancing value," said Casey. "Our solid-state redesign embeds intelligence that enables a substantially better quality, flickerless dimming experience in a form factor that is slimmer for easier install and is fully compatible both with existing building infrastructure and a substantially broader range of LED bulbs."

Combining Amber's patented solid-state AC/DC Enabler™ and AC Switch™ for digital control of electricity enables the Amber two-wire dimmer to intelligently monitor and control the flow of electricity, eliminating all mechanical pieces used in existing solutions. The results include the ability to deliver a superior dimming experience without flicker or drop-off and a low minimum wattage range to eliminate most ghosting.

These patented technologies provide much more accurate control of electricity, resulting in the lowest rate of heat dissipation and energy waste. What's more, Amber's 100 percent digital surge protection is non-sacrificial, so there is no degradation of components no matter how many times a surge necessitates power interruption. A single Amber two-wire dimmer is even smart and flexible enough to dynamically support leading edge or trailing edge dimming, or both, in a single SKU.

"Our two-wire dimmer solution brings new technologies and functions to buildings' previously outdated infrastructure that has been problematic for installation of smart lighting systems," Casey continued. "As the transition to more efficient lighting continues to accelerate, our smooth zero percent to max power dimming capability will become the standard expectation. And the owners and installers of these dimmers will also benefit from native surge and short circuit protection, energy savings through reduced power dissipation, and the optional integrated wireless control sensors that even enable over the air updates to sustain compatibility with the latest lighting bulbs."

The company's major revolution in two-wire dimming is replacing TRIACs, which have traditionally been used to enable two-way current control. Amber replaces this old tech with MOSFETs, based upon Amber's core technologies with integrated microcontroller intelligence, that outperforms all the functions of a TRIAC. The digital design of Amber's solution enables a dimmer switch that is faster, safer, more efficient and physically smaller than competitors.

In fact, Amber's two-wire dimmer is just 3/4 inches deep, enabling use in nearly any type of gang box of any age in any building worldwide. With such a small footprint, there is also ample room for Amber or third-party manufacturers to add sensors and other smart functions.

The two-wire dimmer can handle up to 1000 watts of current and is input voltage independent, so a single dimmer architecture is compatible with every electrical grid on earth, another benefit of Amber's intelligent solid-state technologies. Near-universal compatibility with LED lighting solutions ensures the projects and electrical infrastructures of yesterday, today and tomorrow can all benefit from Amber's ultra-precise power control.

"Looking forward, our two-wire dimmer architecture will enable 3-way dimming using only a traveler wire, offer intelligent autodetection of load types and birth a premium "C-wireless" architecture that will eliminate the need for C-wires or batteries in devices such as smart thermostats and smart doorbell cameras," Casey added. "As Amber continues to develop advances for LED lighting fixtures and power control, the benefits and functionality will grow exponentially as users find just how powerful a true 21st-century light switch can be."

Amber's two-wire dimmer solution follows the recent introduction of the company's first LED lighting fixture architecture, intended for commercial projects that demand high lumen solutions – or reduced energy usage. Similar to the two-wire dimmer redesign, Amber shrinks component-size for its LED lights, such as the power supply, which is just one-tenth the size of traditional power supplies. The LED lights also feature enhanced energy efficiency, delivering 200 lumens per watt of input, versus the industry standard of 170 lumens per watt.

"The world's reliance on electricity deepens every day, and Amber will continue to push the envelope of electronic design to develop solutions that maximize the efficiency, utility, longevity and intelligence of the tools we use to deliver power to our cities, our businesses, our homes and our devices," Casey stated.

For high-res images, click here.

About Amber Solutions:

Founded in 2017, Amber Solutions is a leading innovator in the design and manufacture of solid-state electrical architecture that enable IoT capabilities while improving safety for every electric-powered product on Earth. Based in Dublin, California, the company is able to leverage the expertise of experienced Silicon Valley professionals to deliver a second electrical revolution that reimagines the value and functionality of the world's electrical endpoints and infrastructure. For more information visit www.ambersi.com.

Media Contact

Bob Griffin

Griffin360

[email protected]

212 481-3456 x16

SOURCE Amber Solutions