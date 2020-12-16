Amber Solutions Named 2021 CES Innovation Award Honoree in the Category of Embedded Systems

DUBLIN, Calif., Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amber Solutions, the young Silicon Valley company that is making the digital control of electricity in solid-state architecture a reality, today announced that it has been named a CES® 2021 Innovation Awards Honoree in the category of Embedded Systems for AC/DC Enabler™ and AC Switch™. The announcement was made ahead of the first-ever, all-digital CES 2021, the world's most influential technology event, happening Jan. 11-14, 2021.

"We are honored to be recognized by this distinguished panel of CTA judges," Amber Founder and CEO Thar Casey said today. "And I accept this award on behalf of the very talented engineers who are making the digital control of electricity a reality that is going to fundamentally reinvent the world's electrical infrastructure."

The CES Innovation Awards program, owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products across 28 product categories. An elite panel of industry expert judges, including members of the media, designers, engineers and more, reviewed submissions based on innovation, engineering and functionality, aesthetic and design.

In making their selection, the CTA noted that Amber discovered a major breakthrough in power management. Amber's patented solid state AC power control provides AC to DC conversion, eliminating the need for electrolytics, magnetics and relays. The core technology is being exploited by leading companies to improve the design of devices such as circuit breakers, wall switches, protection devices, lighting control, outlets, motors and more. 3,000x faster than conventional switching, Amber's indestructible Solid-State AC Switch is safer, offers smaller size, with increases in reliability, efficiency, capability, and connectivity, enabling partners to develop a next generation of IoT products and services.

The CES 2021 Innovation Awards Honorees, including product descriptions and photos, can be found at CES.tech/innovation. Additional honorees will be revealed during CES 2021 on January 11, 2021.

About Amber Solutions:

Amber Solutions is a leading developer of patented, innovative technologies for digital control of electricity in solid-state architecture. The company's disruptive breakthroughs change the electrical landscape forever for buildings and appliances world-wide, upgrading power management from 1950's era electromechanical to safer, more reliable solid-state architecture with embedded intelligence. Based in Dublin, California, the company is able to leverage the expertise of experienced Silicon Valley professionals to deliver a disruptive reimagining of the value and functionality of the world's electrical endpoints and infrastructure. For more information visit www.ambersi.com.

