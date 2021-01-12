Amber Solutions Wins 2021 BIG Innovation Award

DUBLIN, Calif., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amber Solutions today announced it has been named a winner in the 2021 BIG Innovation Awards presented by the Business Intelligence Group. The award follows Amber being named a 2021 CES Innovation Award Honoree in the category of Embedded Systems and a 2021 Edison Award nominee.

Amber Solutions

Amber's patented solid-state based technologies fundamentally upgrade today's existing electrical infrastructure that controls and delivers power in virtually every building on Earth. With powerful, modern intelligence embedded directly in the electrical grid of buildings, Amber enables vastly superior operational metrics and fulfills the vision of truly smarter buildings. The company's advanced solid-state electrical architecture replaces antiquated electro-mechanical designs, resulting in faster, safer, smarter and more reliable building electrical endpoints that provide benefits far beyond their traditional functions.

"More than ever, the global society relies on innovation to help progress humanity and make our lives more productive, healthy and comfortable," said Maria Jimenez, chief operating officer of the Business Intelligence Group. "We are thrilled to be honoring Amber Solutions as they are one of the organizations leading this charge and helping humanity progress."

Organizations from across the globe submitted their recent innovations for consideration in the 2021 BIG Innovation Awards. Nominations were then judged by a select group of business leaders and executives who volunteer their time and expertise to score submissions.

"Amber's patented digital control of electricity in solid-state architecture is ushering a global revolution in more efficient power delivery and building intelligence, and we are thrilled that our fundamental innovations are being recognized by the technology community," said Amber Founder and CEO Thar Casey.

"Amber's modernization of electrical endpoints in buildings is a global commercial upgrade opportunity bigger than the transition to solid-state TVs or smartphones, enabling any building to become substantially smarter by simply replacing light switches, outlets, circuit breakers and more. Amber transforms the value of electricity delivery from a one-dimensional operation into the basis for a whole building smart ecosystem from within the electrical infrastructure, enabling the industry to deliver profoundly safer, healthier, smarter, more energy-efficient buildings."

Amber's core innovation is a programmable solid-state power system that has a clear path to an even-smaller silicon chip version. The result is the transformation of electrical products from single-function products to multi-featured dynamic smart nodes within a building electrical grid end-points. Amber enables a more robust sensing and control ecosystem that increases the capabilities of electrical endpoints in buildings, enabling a new level of whole-building awareness and control that futurists have long promised. Amber has secured six patents to date with several patents pending.

For a high-res image, click here.

About Business Intelligence Group:

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

About Amber Solutions:

Amber Solutions is a leading developer of patented, innovative solid-state technologies for the digital control of electricity. The company's disruptive breakthroughs change the electrical landscape forever for buildings and appliances world-wide. These technologies upgrade power management from 1950's era electro-mechanical to safer, more reliable solid-state architecture with embedded intelligence. Based in Dublin, California, the company is leveraging the expertise of Silicon Valley professionals to deliver a disruptive enhancement to the value and functionality of the world's electrical endpoints and infrastructure. For more information visit www.ambersi.com.

Media Contact

Bob Griffin

Griffin360

[email protected]

212 481-3456 x16

SOURCE Amber Solutions