Ambercycle and Benma Form Strategic Partnership to Scale Development of Circular Polyester Fiber

Ambercycle and Benma have partnered to scale the production of cycora® staple fibers by leveraging their combined expertise and Benma's direct investment in Ambercycle's technology scale-up.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambercycle and Benma have joined forces to scale circularity in textiles through the production of cycora® fibers. This collaboration expands cycora®'s product offerings to global brands through the production of high quality staple fiber. By unlocking new opportunities for circular materials within the Chinese value chain, the partnership addresses the growing global demand for sustainable fibers while reducing reliance on virgin resources and tackling the challenge of textile waste.

Benma and Ambercycle at Signing Ceremony (From left to right: Xu Guoliang – Chairman, Benma; Shay Sethi – CEO, Ambercycle)

"Ambercycle has proven to be a leader in advancing circular solutions, and we are proud to collaborate with them to scale this groundbreaking innovation," said Mr. Xu, Chairman at Benma. "Decarbonized polyester is essential for driving the sustainability of our industry. This partnership enhances our ability to deliver a broader range of high-quality, circular fibers, empowering our global brand partners to meet their sustainability goals."

Ambercycle and Benma are combining their expertise to scale cycora® fibers, advancing the availability of regenerated staple fibers for the global market. The partnership establishes a solid foundation for innovation and growth with Benma's state-of-the-art manufacturing infrastructure and Ambercycle's pioneering circular material technology. Benma's direct investment in Ambercycle's scale-up efforts further reinforces their shared commitment to accelerating the transition to circular textile solutions.

"Partnering with Benma allows us to expand cycora®'s potential by diversifying its applications into staple fibers," said Shay Sethi, co-founder and CEO at Ambercycle. "Their investment in our scale-up efforts underscores a shared commitment to innovation and sustainability. This collaboration not only supports our ability to scale but also creates new pathways for brands to integrate circular materials into their supply chains and products."

With demand for decarbonized polyester expected to reach 7 million metric tons annually by 2026, the need for innovative and scalable solutions has never been greater. This partnership between Ambercycle and Benma introduces cycora® fibers into wider applications, offering brands new opportunities to integrate circular materials into their supply chains. The collaboration addresses industry challenges head-on by aligning advanced manufacturing with cutting-edge regeneration technology, paving the way for a more circular future in textiles.

About Benma

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Hangzhou, China, Benma Group is the world's leading brand of low-carbon life and sustainable development solutions and ranks top three in the field of global renewable environmental protection polyester staple fiber field.

In recent years, Benma Group has vigorously developed intelligent production lines. At present, it has 8 automatic intelligent high-performance, low-carbon and environmentally friendly new material production lines in the country, with an annual production capacity of more than 180,000 tons, which can meet the individual needs of the market for multiple varieties. At the same time, relying on the outstanding environmental protection and low-carbon characteristics and excellent quality, it has not only won the trust of the global market, but also made the Benma Group the designated supplier of most international mainstream fast fashion consumer brands and high-end home textile brands.

About Ambercycle

Ambercycle is the ecosystem for circular textiles. Founded in 2015, this Los Angeles-based company is transforming the fashion industry with its award-winning molecular regeneration technology. cycora® regenerated polyester is the company's first premium material solution made from end-of-life textiles. Driven by the vision to improve humanity's relationship with materials, Ambercycle is minimizing the environmental impact of raw material extraction and paving the way to decarbonize fashion.

Contact:

[email protected]

