Ambercycle and Hyosung TNC Join Forces to Scale Decarbonized, Circular Polyester

Sustainable fiber manufacturer Hyosung TNC is partnering with Ambercycle, an innovator of textile-to-textile circular polyester material, to advance the commercialization of this decarbonized material innovation.

SEOUL, South Korea and LOS ANGELES, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyosung TNC, one of the world's leading sustainable textile solutions providers, has partnered with Ambercycle, a leading material science company, to become the first manufacturer in South Korea to introduce a textile-to-textile, circular polyester into supply chains.

The collaboration advances the partners' shared vision of a circular textile ecosystem that repurposes end-of-life products into high-performing fibers for brands looking to curb their environmental impact.

Hyosung TNC partners with Ambercycle to advance the commercialization of decarbonized material innovation. Image provided by Hyosung TNC.

The partnership will tap Hyosung's 58 years of advanced fiber manufacturing capabilities and nearly two decades of experience producing high-quality, sustainable textiles to support the integration of Ambercycle's circular polyester material, cycora®, into brand supply chains.

"Our collaboration with Ambercycle is another important step we are taking to help our customers meet their sustainability goals and scale solutions that both present and future generations can enjoy," said Chi Hyung Kim, CEO, Hyosung TNC. "We're impressed with cycora® for its quality but also for its potential to divert tons of textile waste from landfills and incinerators and reduce the extraction of raw materials used in the production of virgin polyester."

Based in Los Angeles, Ambercycle is rapidly scaling cycora®, a regenerated polyester chip that meets the spinnability standards of virgin materials and outperforms other recycled materials, according to testing by the European Center for Innovative Textiles (CETI) , a leading research institute. Ambercycle's trailblazing molecular regeneration technology will add to a growing portfolio of circular solutions manufactured by Hyosung TNC, the company behind regen™, a global premier recycled fiber brand.

Developed at its research and development center, Hyosung was the world's first company to develop regen™ nylon from discarded fishing nets in 2007 and achieved another significant milestone by becoming the first company to globally receive the Global Recycled Standard (GRS) certification for its recycled regen™ polyester. The company was also the first to introduce RCS-certified 100% recycled regen™ spandex in 2020, and USDA, SGS-certified bio-based spandex made from partly renewable resources in 2021.

"The fashion industry is searching for accessible, high-quality circular solutions. This partnership is a testament to that demand and an important step to ramp up the production of cycora® and make it easier for brands to source regenerated materials for their fashion lines. We're closely aligned with Hyosung on both our high-quality standards and our commitment to circularity, so we are thrilled to have them as a partner in our commercialization journey," says Shay Sethi, CEO of Ambercycle.

About Ambercycle

Ambercycle is powering circularity in fashion. Established in 2015, this Los Angeles-based company is revolutionizing the fashion industry with its award-winning molecular regeneration technology. cycora® regenerated polyester is the company's first premium material solution made from end-of-life textiles. Driven by the vision to improve humanity's relationship with materials, Ambercycle is minimizing the impact of raw material extraction on our environment and paving the way to decarbonize fashion.

About Hyosung TNC

Hyosung TNC is a complete sustainable textile solutions provider that produces world-class products, providing continuous innovation to the textile industry. Hyosung TNC is the world's largest manufacturer of spandex supplying the broadest range of stretch fiber offerings supported by exceptional technology and quality under its CREORA® Spandex and regen™ brands. Hyosung's specialty nylon and polyester provide functional and sustainable fiber solutions that are essential to today's dynamic textile market. Hyosung is a proud Textile Exchange Partner-level Member and Ocean Protection member. Visit our blog at blog.hyosungtnc.com for all the latest trend, event, and product updates. Hyosung TNC can also be found on Instagram @hyosung_textiles and on LinkedIn at Hyosung Performance Textiles .

