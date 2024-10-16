Ambercycle and Reformation Kick-Off Partnership with Collection Featuring cycora®

As the brand works toward its goal of becoming circular by 2030, Reformation will integrate Ambercycle's cycora® regenerated polyester into select pieces of its latest collection.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambercycle , a pioneering material science innovator, and Reformation , a leading sustainable fashion brand, have joined forces to introduce cycora ® material in key pieces of Reformation's latest apparel collection. This launch marks the beginning of an ongoing partnership in which both companies work together to bring innovative, sustainable, and circular solutions to the market.

The Lucelia dress made with cycora® regenerated material.

"At Reformation, we've set an ambitious commitment to become circular by 2030," says Kathleen Talbot, Chief Sustainability Officer and VP of Operations at Reformation. "To us that means using as little virgin material as possible, creating as little waste as possible, and keeping what's in the fashion system in use for as long as possible. Through cycora®, Ambercycle is helping brands like Ref bring closed-loop garments to the market. This is an especially important step forward for circular fashion when you consider that more than half of global fiber production is composed of fossil fuel derived synthetics like polyester and, at present, nearly all of it ends up in landfill after its first life."

Reformation's new apparel collection, designed to complement their limited-edition jewelry collaboration with Clare Waight Keller, evokes the glamour of Hemingway's Paris with 1920s influences woven throughout. This collection, focused on evening-appropriate gowns and separates, will incorporate cycora® polyester, a high-performance material made from discarded textiles that would otherwise be destined for landfills or incineration. cycora® provides a true breakthrough in circularity by regenerating textiles into new, high-quality fabrics, overcoming the performance limitations of conventional recycled materials. According to the Center for European Textile Innovation, CETI, its superior durability ensures cycora® can be used and reused multiple times without degrading in quality, seamlessly meeting the demands for closed-loop products in fashion.

"We value Reformation's high material standards and are excited to help them meet their circularity goals," says Shay Sethi, CEO of Ambercycle. "Collaborating with another like-minded, LA-based brand to drive global impact is especially meaningful. By integrating cycora® into their collections, we're not just advancing sustainability — we're transforming how materials are sourced, used, and reused in fashion."

About Ambercycle

Ambercycle is powering circularity in fashion. Established in 2015, this Los Angeles-based company is revolutionizing the fashion industry with its award-winning molecular regeneration technology. cycora® regenerated polyester is the company's first premium material solution made from end-of-life textiles. Driven by the vision to improve humanity's relationship with materials, Ambercycle is minimizing the impact of raw material extraction on our environment and paving the way to decarbonize fashion.

About Reformation

Founded in 2009, Reformation (Ref) is a global lifestyle brand on a mission to bring sustainable fashion to everyone. The brand combines vintage-inspired apparel with eco-friendly business practices, releasing twice-weekly limited-edition collections. While low impact measures are incorporated into every aspect of its operations, the company's efforts ladder up to two hero commitments: becoming Climate Positive by 2025 and Circular by 2030 . Ref's ultimate goal is to have a positive impact on people and the planet, and prove that sustainability and profitability can coexist in fashion. The brand has also established itself as a leader in retail innovation, pioneering a proprietary tech-enabled store concept that brings the best of its online experience to its physical doors. Today, Reformation employs 1,000+ team members, operates more than 50 stores and ships its products to nearly every country in the world.

Media contact:

Ambercycle: [email protected]

Reformation: [email protected]

SOURCE Ambercycle