Ambercycle and Shenghong form Strategic Partnership to Scale Circular Yarns for Global Apparel Brands

Shenghong Holding Group, a global polyester manufacturer, strengthens its relationship with Ambercycle through a strategic partnership to scale cycora® regenerated yarns.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambercycle, a leader in circular materials, and Shenghong Holding Group have announced a strategic partnership to scale the production of regenerated filament yarns made with cycora® material. This collaboration brings cycora® into the Chinese value chain, addressing global demand for truly circular solutions in the apparel industry.

Shenghong and Ambercycle team came together to commemorate partnership signing ceremony. (From left to right: Top row: Gerry Xue – Country Manager, China, Ambercycle; Shay Sethi – CEO, Ambercycle; Jason Tang – General Manager, Shenghong; Alex Miao – Marketing Director, Shenghong; Bottom row: Matthew Iezzi – Head of Production, Ambercycle; Charming Qian – Vice General Manager, Shenghong.)

Since 2024, Ambercycle and Shenghong have collaborated to develop high-quality regenerated filament yarns using cycora® material. "As the industry adopts textile-to-textile solutions, cycora® is leading the way in delivering materials that meet the demands of global brands," said Jason Tang, General Manager of Shenghong Chemical Fiber New Material Co.,Ltd. "This partnership is pivotal in driving scalable, impactful change across the apparel sector."

Today, less than 1% of end-of-life textiles are recycled in closed-loop systems. By replacing virgin inputs with textile-to-textile regenerated materials, cycora® enables brands to integrate sustainability into their supply chains seamlessly. This partnership accelerates the industry's transition to a circular future, where waste is reimagined as a valuable resource.

Shay Sethi, co-founder and CEO at Ambercycle, said, "Our partnership with Shenghong underscores our shared vision for a circular future. By leveraging Shenghong's advanced manufacturing capabilities, we can ensure cycora® is seamlessly integrated into the supply chains of leading global brands. Together, we're not just scaling production; we're driving the adoption of circular materials across the apparel industry at the pace necessary to meet the growing demand."

With Shenghong's world-class yarn manufacturing capabilities and Ambercycle's expertise in circular materials, this alliance is uniquely positioned to scale the production of textile-to-textile filament yarns for global adoption. Shenghong, one of the largest and most advanced recycled producer of polyester from bottles, is now advancing circularity in the apparel industry by introducing a textile-to-textile solution through cycora® material.

About Shenghong

Shenghong Chemical Fiber New Material Co., Ltd belongs to Shenghong Holding Group,which is an international high-tech industrial group with integrated development of the whole industrial chain of new materials and high-end textiles. In 2023, Shenghong ranked 171st in the Fortune Global 500. It has two production bases in Suzhou and Suqian. The company has an annual production capacity of 3.6 million tons of differentiated functional fibers. Its recycled polyester fiber production capacity is approximately 600,000 tons per year, ranking first in the world. With regard of B2T, Shenghong has the world's leading direct melt spinning technology. With a fully integrated carbon capture fiber supply chain, the company is at the forefront of global innovation in sustainable fiber technology.

About Ambercycle

Ambercycle is the ecosystem for circular textiles. Founded in 2015, this Los Angeles-based company is transforming the fashion industry with its award-winning molecular regeneration technology. cycora® regenerated polyester is the company's first premium material solution made from end-of-life textiles. Driven by the vision to improve humanity's relationship with materials, Ambercycle is minimizing the environmental impact of raw material extraction and paving the way to decarbonize fashion.

