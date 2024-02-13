Ambercycle's Circular Polyester On Par With Virgin Materials, Sets New Standard for Recycled Textiles

Leading textile research center, confirms circular material, cycora® exceeds quality standards of recycled materials. Post this

Introduced in 2021 by Ambercycle, a trailblazer in material science, cycora® uses end-of-life textiles as feedstock for new high-performance circular polyester. Unlike conventional recycled materials that often face limitations in quality and application, cycora® polyester maintains consistent quality without compromising on performance. This enables the creation of enduring products whose longevity reduces waste and extends the environmental benefits of Ambercycle's breakthrough material.

As global demand for sustainable materials continues to rise, top-tier fashion brands have implemented cycora® yarns into their products validating its status as an emerging frontrunner in circular materials, further backed by CETI's recent assessment.

"We were pleased to collaborate with Ambercycle in support of our mission to promote and accelerate innovation and sustainability in the textile industry," said Manisha Mariva, Recycling and Circular Economy Manager of CETI. "Our comprehensive testing showed that cycora® material performed as well as a virgin alternative in a battery of processes and stands out from other recycled textiles for its performance and versatility. cycora® material is a noteworthy contributor to the industry and is establishing a new standard for recycled materials."

cycora® material's environmental benefits and high-performance standards reflect Ambercycle's commitment to innovation, sustainability, and mission to build true circularity in fashion.

"We believe that sustainability should never come at the cost of quality. The recognition from CETI reaffirms our mission to redefine industry norms and prove that excellence and environmental responsibility can coexist seamlessly," said Shay Sethi, CEO of Ambercycle.

Ambercycle invites industry leaders and partners to explore the possibilities of cycora® and join them in shaping a more sustainable and prosperous future for generations to come.

About Ambercycle

Ambercycle is powering circularity in fashion. Established in 2015, this Los Angeles-based company is revolutionizing the fashion industry with its award-winning molecular regeneration technology. cycora® regenerated polyester is the company's first premium material solution made from end-of-life textiles. Driven by the vision to improve humanity's relationship with materials, Ambercycle is minimizing the impact of raw material extraction on our environment and paving the way to decarbonize fashion.

