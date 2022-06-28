Amberdata Announces Broad DeFi Support Across EVM-Based Blockchains

Amberdata platform provides the most comprehensive event data at the wallet, asset, and protocol level for a broad range of DeFi protocols

MIAMI, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amberdata , the leading provider of digital asset data, today announced broad DeFi support across EVM-based blockchains. Amberdata has taken a unique approach, providing real-time and historical block by block events at the wallet, asset, and protocol level so that institutional investors easily access the DeFi data they need to support trading, research, risk management, compliance, and accounting functions.

Amberdata's approach allows financial institutions to get a deep understanding of DeFi so they can effectively evaluate protocols, determine how assets and liquidity pools within the protocols are performing, and manage their own holdings. When acting as liquidity providers, they can easily understand impermanent loss and claimed/unclaimed fees. With the industry's most comprehensive historical and real-time DeFi data, institutional investors can effectively identify trends and asset movement, backtest trading strategies, and account for and manage their portfolio P&Ls.

"The DeFi ecosystem is incredibly complex and developing and managing investment strategies requires deep and granular data," said Shawn Douglass, CEO, Amberdata. "We provide historical and real-time block by block event data in an institutional use case focused approach that allows our customers to be as effective in DeFi as they are in traditional asset classes."

Amberdata now supports the Uniswap V2/V3, Sushi, Curve, and Balancer decentralized exchanges (DEXs), as well as the Aave lending protocol on Ethereum. Additional protocol, Layer 1, and Layer 2 support will roll out over the next two quarters. Support for additional DEXs will include PancakeSwap, QuickSwap, Serum, and Trader Joe. Lending protocols supported will include MakerDAO and Compound. Derivative support will include Synthetix, dYdX, Ribbon, and options vaults. Supported asset management protocols will include enzyme, Set, Yearn, and Convex.

About Amberdata

Amberdata is the leading provider of digital asset data. We deliver comprehensive data and insights into blockchain networks, crypto markets, and decentralized finance, empowering financial institutions with data for research, trading, risk, analytics, reporting, and compliance. Amberdata serves as a critical piece of infrastructure for financial institutions entering the asset class and participating in digital asset markets. To learn more, visit amberdata.io .

