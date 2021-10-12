Amberdata Appoints Steve Henning as Chief Marketing Officer

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amberdata , the leading provider of digital asset data, announced the appointment of Steve Henning as Chief Marketing Officer.

Mr. Henning brings 25 years of experience as a CMO and product executive at startups and market leading companies. Prior to accepting the CMO position at Amberdata, he was CMO at Bitvore, a leading provider of AI-driven, third-party risk discovery data for Financial Institutions.

Mr. Henning has been an executive team member at startups that have delivered over $500M in shareholder value through acquisitions and public offerings. Mr. Henning held the position of Global Director, Cloud, Cyber and Big Data Marketing at DXC Technology after the acquisition of hybrid cloud management provider, ServiceMesh, where he was CMO. Mr. Henning also led product strategy and marketing for VMware's Application Management offerings after the acquisition of performance analytics vendor, Integrien, where he was VP, Sales and Marketing.

"After four years spent building the infrastructure for delivering the most comprehensive digital asset data and insights, we are poised to dominate the market," said Tongtong Gong, COO, Amberdata. "We are excited to have Steve joining our leadership team to drive our strategic marketing initiatives."

"With the market capitalization of digital assets now over $2 trillion, this asset class is clearly too large to ignore, and identifying opportunity while managing risk and ensuring compliance is going to require comprehensive data," said Henning. "The fact that Amberdata has been landing top tier financial institutions as customers throughout the year is a clear validation of its powerful value proposition. The company is poised for tremendous growth, and I look forward to being a part of it."

About Amberdata

Amberdata is the leading provider of digital asset data. We deliver comprehensive data and insights into blockchain networks, crypto markets, and decentralized finance, empowering financial institutions with data for research, trading, risk, analytics, reporting, and compliance. Amberdata serves as a critical piece of infrastructure for financial institutions entering the asset class and participating in digital asset markets. To learn more, visit amberdata.io .

