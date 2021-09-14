Amberdata Raises $15M Series A Led by Citi

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amberdata , the digital asset data company, announced it has raised $15 Million Series A led by Citi. Franklin Templeton, Galaxy Digital, Rovida Kruptos Assets, and executives at GoldenTree Asset Management also participated in the capital raise. They are joined by HWVP who previously led Amberdata's Series Seed.

Amberdata will use the funds to double R&D headcount and expand go-to-market both in the United States and internationally.

Amberdata delivers comprehensive data and insights into blockchain networks, crypto markets, and decentralized finance. Founded in 2017, Amberdata analyzes over 8 million blockchain network transactions and more than $500 Billion in trading activities daily. The platform powers financial institutions with data for research, trading, risk, analytics, reporting, and compliance. It serves as a critical piece of infrastructure for investors entering the asset class and participating in digital asset markets. Institutional customers can easily integrate real-time and historical data and metrics via FIX, REST, WebSockets, and RPC and gain access to reference rates, Indexes, and analytics.

"Partnering with the exceptional group of strategic investors gives us unprecedented insights into institutions' roadmap and challenges," said Shawn Douglass, CEO at Amberdata. "Blockchain technology enables entirely new financial products to be created and offered at a much lower cost with global market reach. We see growing institutional interest and demand in crypto assets. Our customer list and investors are a stamp of approval for the value we are creating for institutions."

"Amberdata has a unique approach and an extensive offering that transforms complex data into easy-to-use information," said Itay Tuchman, Global Head of Foreign Exchange at Citi. "They have been great partners to collaborate with and helped us to utilize data much faster than expected."

"Data and insights will continue to play a pivotal role in creating transparency and strengthening risk management frameworks for digital assets," added Siris Singh, Americas Head of Markets Strategic Investments at Citi. "We are excited to be leading their Series A and supporting the team on their next phase of growth"

"Financial institutions and global payment providers are increasingly interested in offering cryptocurrency-enabled products and services," added Chris Ferraro, Co-President and CIO at Galaxy Digital. "We believe Amberdata provides the most comprehensive digital asset data solution in the market and has the potential to be a piece of fundamental infrastructure powering the future of financial markets."

